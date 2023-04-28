Lead Development Engineer - Hydrogen

Job summary

Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture.



Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Lead Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of Hydrogen, Hydrogen Vector and onshore renewable energy projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; input to site selection, hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors.



It is a full-time position and requires an innovative and agile mindset, making decisions under uncertainty and coordinating input from a wide range of stakeholders.

Key Accountabilities:

Defining and delivering engineering assessments and studies for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development and Optimise phases (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) of projects; to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Leading technical integration and interfacing on the project between discipline teams.

Providing engineering leadership on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, application of ETPs and industry standards, optimization of options, project services, commissioning and operations.

Implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects, including hazard identification and developing & executing risk mitigation plans.

Supporting projects in the front-end loading/ process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process.

Works closely with other project teams and stakeholders to ensure all aspects (e.g. financial, estimating, schedule planning, partner alignment, etc) are considered in engineering decisions to provide an integrated overall solution.

Performance management of engineering study contractor.

Essential Experience:

Bachelor degree in an engineering discipline.

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer.

Has demonstrable experience and is technically strong in a core engineering discipline (e.g. process, mechanical, C&I engineering).

General knowledge of other engineering and project disciplines in the New Energy area.

Demonstrated track record of delivering integrated engineering solutions, working with multidiscipline input such as commercial, projects, procurement, operations, HSSE, etc.

Has demonstrable experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Ability to identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.

Demonstrates strong influencing and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations.

Is a proactive learner, ability to develop new skills quickly.

Desirable Experience: