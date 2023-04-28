Lead Development Engineer - Hydrogen

Global Concept Development and New Energy (GCD & NE) is the centre of expertise within bp’s Projects organization for appraisal management and concept development engineering. It includes resilient oil and gas projects; decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets; and New Energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture.
Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Lead Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of Hydrogen, Hydrogen Vector and onshore renewable energy projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options. This involves the study of potential new technology; input to site selection, hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors.
It is a full-time position and requires an innovative and agile mindset, making decisions under uncertainty and coordinating input from a wide range of stakeholders.
Key Accountabilities: