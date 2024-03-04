Lead Development Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Key Accountabilities:

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), lead multi-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant, and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm business case viability of complex projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1, system level, decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize (FEL 2) stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2, system optimization, decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements and Engineering Technical Practices. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Leverage core engineering discipline training to inform technical content of Tier 1 and 2 decision and develop the technical design of a reference case, while also accessing Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and standard processes.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal and engineering

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Chartered or Professional Engineering accreditation

Desirable Criteria:

Relevant experience leading an engineering team to advance a design and/or solve technical challenges.

Relevant experience participating in front-end stages of projects.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



