Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:



Summary:



The Lead Development Engineer will provide technical engineering expertise in bp’s Global Concept Development team (GCD) who develop the best oil & gas development concepts in the bp AGT region. The successful candidate will lead concept study scopes to evaluate various project opportunities to improve and expand hydrocarbon reserve recovery and decarbonize bp Operations in the AGT region. This involves the study of potential new subsea tie backs; undertaking de-bottlenecking studies; reviewing brownfield life extension and expansion options; evaluating the potential for new gas compression trains; and studying future electrification projects.



You will work in the GCD team which is the centre of expertise within Production & Operations for appraisal management and concept development engineering and will be engaged in the pre-Projects & Concept Development stages and is a key leadership role in all aspects of front end project delivery.



The role is full-time and based in bp’s Baku Office and can have line and delivery management responsibilities.



Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Define and deliver the multi-discipline engineering work scope for project opportunities in the pre-Projects, Concept Development and early Optimize phases of projects. This will include: Writing study scopes of work and managing contractor engineering studies; leading the selection of concepts; working with Appraisal Managers to ensure technical aspects are fully considered.

Technically lead projects in the front-end loading/process development aspects of bp’s staged gate project management process.

Lead technical integration on the project between functions (e.g. the subsurface, wells and engineering).

Provide technical input to Tier 1 and 2 decisions to optimize the concepts and select the technology.

Support implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Support the implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects.

Work closely with the project and functional teams to ensure optimal process design and incorporation of bp standards.



We believe the ideal candidate should have:

Higher education in an engineering field.

PE / Chartered Engineer status.

+10 years experience as subject area engineer (e.g. Process or similar) working on Oil & Gas projects.

Minimum of 2 years experience working in the early stages of Oil & Gas projects, such as Pre-FEED concept study work for new oil & gas opportunities.

Proven track record of delivering of integrated engineering.

Breadth of knowledge of the key fields in Upstream.

Breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Strong technical knowledge in a core engineering field (e.g. process).

Ability to rapidly develop scope of work, performance manage delivery teams (including engineering contractors).

Understanding of commercial and economic business drivers.

Ability to integrate facilities with wells and subsurface and acquire support from project services, PSCM, operations and HSSE functions.

Ability to drive timely decision making applying principles of Decision Quality.

Ability to identify, manage and, most importantly, communicate risk and opportunities.



It would be useful to have:

Understanding of subsurface oil & gas reservoir analysis, categorisation and development opportunities.

Knowledge of Oil and Gas infrastructure and assets in Caspian sea area.

Ability to focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available discipline and functional support.

Projects execution experience including Greenfield and Brownfield and operations experience.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

