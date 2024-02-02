Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
This is an excellent opportunity to join the rapidly growing bp offshore wind business.
The Lead Electrical Engineer role is to lead safe and efficient engineering design of the Electrical System Infrastructure, responsible for relevant interfaces internally and externally and able to mature the ESI concept via company documentation (design basis, functional specifications, engineering codes and standards, ITT).
It represents an outstanding chance to create a huge difference to our renewables business.
The role requires excellent leadership skills to ensure your project team deliver ESI, safely, efficiently within budget and schedule constraints. You will help to develop and contribute to continual professional development of the electrical engineers within the project and wider bp teams. You will help to coordinate multidisciplinary issues to ensure a range of diverse project needs are met from schedule management through to construction support.
You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and craft the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.
Key accountabilities
The individual for this position will be encouraged to work across the field of electrical engineering and be knowledgeable of applicable industry standards and practices.
The expertise is confirmed through
Task and Delivery
Qualifications & Experience
Desirable criteria and qualifications
