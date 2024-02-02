Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade GResponsible for providing specialist Electrical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Roles and Responsibilities

This is an excellent opportunity to join the rapidly growing bp offshore wind business.

The Lead Electrical Engineer role is to lead safe and efficient engineering design of the Electrical System Infrastructure, responsible for relevant interfaces internally and externally and able to mature the ESI concept via company documentation (design basis, functional specifications, engineering codes and standards, ITT).

It represents an outstanding chance to create a huge difference to our renewables business.

The role requires excellent leadership skills to ensure your project team deliver ESI, safely, efficiently within budget and schedule constraints. You will help to develop and contribute to continual professional development of the electrical engineers within the project and wider bp teams. You will help to coordinate multidisciplinary issues to ensure a range of diverse project needs are met from schedule management through to construction support.

You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and craft the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

Key accountabilities

The individual for this position will be encouraged to work across the field of electrical engineering and be knowledgeable of applicable industry standards and practices.

The expertise is confirmed through

Leading the electrical team in their activities providing technical supervision and control

Challenge your teams recommendation of technical solutions to ensure the most suitable project implementation

Appraisal of technology developments

Coordination of the electrical engineering team, from studies through to contracts management and construction / commissioning support (including supporting the low carbon agenda)

Risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC)

Work with the supply chain to stay apprised of new technologies and industry standard methodology

Supporting lessons learnt and department methodology

Task and Delivery

Provide project technical leadership and coordination of the ESI activities within the electrical department

Define the design criteria and technical requirements within electrical field

Define scope of work for contractors within electrical subject area and ensure quality and accuracy for study and engineering work

Identify and manage risk

Interface management with Transmission System Owner, WTG suppliers, Operations discipline, and ESI work packages contracts

Lessons learned both applied to the project and taken from the project

Manages any specific delegated budget for electrical engineering activities and delivers to meet project cost and schedule requirements

Independently, acting as company responsible engineer, implement and supervise assigned work scope.

Power system concept design.

Grid assessment / Grid stability / Grid code compliance.

Electrical Transmission voltage selection / loss estimate / optimisation.

HVDC concept selection analysis.

Wind Turbine Generator technology (generator / excitation etc.)

Dynamic Reactive power compensation equipment, Switchgear, Transformers, Shunt Reactors & conversion equipment

Support cooperate methodology development and standard process implementation

Qualifications & Experience

Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or related field relevant to electrical engineering.

Experience from the wind industry is preferable including knowledge of associated codes and standards.

Extensive experience with electrical power systems

Confirmed experience with public electrical grid connections and / or power transmission systems

Good solid understanding of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g. IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI).

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Proficient written and spoken English language

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions).

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Knowledge and experience of HVDC /HVAC transmission systems

Knowledge and experience of project execution and the skills required for project schedules.

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to electrical systems.

Skills:

