Lead Enterprise Architect

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

bp's architecture teams address complex problems by using ground breaking technologies, fusing business insights, product management proficiency, and technical skill to propel bp towards a sustainable, lower carbon future.

We are seeking a highly skilled Devices Architect to join our dynamic team and drive the design and development of our next-generation devices. The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in designing, implementing, and optimizing device management solutions. This role involves working with various technologies to enhance security, compliance, and user experience across the organization.

Key accountabilities

Device Lifecycle Architecture

Design and implement comprehensive lifecycle management strategies for corporate hardware assets, including laptops, desktops, mobile devices, meeting room equipment, and peripheral devices.

Ensure alignment with BP’s business needs, budgetary constraints, and vendor capabilities throughout the procurement process.

Architect solutions for smooth distribution, maintenance, and timely decommissioning of all hardware devices.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Develop and lead BP’s VDI estate, ensuring secure, scalable, and efficient virtual environments.

Extensive experience with Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) setup, configuration, and management.

In-depth knowledge of Azure Active Directory (AAD) and integration with WVD.

Proficiency in managing and optimizing virtual machine (VM) performance and cost-efficiency.

Expertise in implementing security standard methodologies, including multi-factor authentication (MFA) and role-based access control (RBAC).

Strong problem solving skills, particularly in diagnosing and resolving issues related to network, storage, and user access within virtual desktop environments.

Operational Excellence

Create and maintain best practices for device management, including policies for provisioning, patch management, security compliance, and troubleshooting.

Lead the adoption of modern management tools, processes, and technologies to enhance automation and reduce downtime across BP’s operations.

Vendor and Stakeholder Management

Cultivate strong relationships with key technology partners and hardware providers.

Collaborate cross-functionally with IT, security, and business teams to ensure devices meet BP’s organizational requirements.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security. Develop and implement security policies and compliance standards for devices.

Team: You will play an integral role in establishing the team’s abilities while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: You will build positive relationships across the business and Digital and advise and influence leaders on technology. You will act as a technology mentor within Digital teams and inspire people to engage with technology as a driver of change. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

Essential Experience:

Architecture & System Design : Develop and define the architecture for new devices, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.

Understanding of the various technologies including but not limited to Microsoft Intune, SCCM, Azure Virtual desktops. Expertise in Microsoft Intune stack for Mobile device management, Physical and virtual devices management

Consistent track record in device lifecycle management and end-user computing in a large enterprise environment, working with leading hardware providers (e.g., Dell).

Solid experience managing VDI estates.

Deep understanding of modern device management frameworks and tools – especially Microsoft Intune, SCCM, and VMWare WorkspaceOne.

Technology Evaluation & Integration : Assess and select appropriate technologies, tools, and platforms for device development. Oversee the integration of hardware and software components to ensure seamless operation . Lead the development of prototypes to validate new concepts and technologies.

Collaboration : Work closely with cross-functional teams, including product managers, engineers, and designers, to align architecture with business objectives.

Documentation & Quality Assurance : Create comprehensive documentation outlining architecture, design decisions, and implementation strategies .Ensure that all device architectures meet quality standards and adhere to best practices.

Innovation: Stay updated with the latest technological trends and innovations, and apply them to improve device architecture.

Mentorship : Provide guidance and mentorship to platform team, digital security and engineers.

Desirable Skills

Relevant certifications such as TOGAF, AWS, or similar are a plus.

Experience with other device management tools and technologies.

Experience with sustainability practices in device management, aligning with BP’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Familiarity with enterprise IT security standards related to device management.

Certifications in ITIL, PMP, or equivalent.

