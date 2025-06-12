Entity:Technology
The AppSim team is responsible for driving application simplification across the organization, focusing on reducing operational complexity and technical debt. They work closely with the wider digital delivery and digital core teams to identify and pursue simplification opportunities. The team collaborates with business partners to align simplification efforts with broader transformation goals and drive measurable improvements in operational efficiency.
A Lead Enterprise Architect is responsible for the design and implementation of technology architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals. They senior leaders and technical teams to create roadmaps, drive standards, and integrate systems. In the context of AppSim, they play a key role in simplifying the application estate, driving innovation, and ensuring scalability and security while supporting the organization’s simplification goals. This role will work closely with bp Digital Core team focusing on how we can simplify the Finance and HR systems required to run bp.
You bring a solid background in creating architecture roadmaps and operational models across Technology, Application, and Data layers for sophisticated, high-availability systems in Web and Mobile. You should have good knowledge of Finance & HR systems and experience evaluating and selecting software, with a hands-on approach to delivery challenges. Experience in architecting and developing on leading PaaS platforms, and migrating on-premises workloads to the cloud is important. You should also bring expertise in designing scalable, reliable data infrastructure and products, with a focus on continuous delivery and DevOps in agile environments
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
