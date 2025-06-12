Job summary

Technology



IT&S Group



The AppSim team is responsible for driving application simplification across the organization, focusing on reducing operational complexity and technical debt. They work closely with the wider digital delivery and digital core teams to identify and pursue simplification opportunities. The team collaborates with business partners to align simplification efforts with broader transformation goals and drive measurable improvements in operational efficiency.

A Lead Enterprise Architect is responsible for the design and implementation of technology architecture, ensuring alignment with business goals. They senior leaders and technical teams to create roadmaps, drive standards, and integrate systems. In the context of AppSim, they play a key role in simplifying the application estate, driving innovation, and ensuring scalability and security while supporting the organization’s simplification goals. This role will work closely with bp Digital Core team focusing on how we can simplify the Finance and HR systems required to run bp.

Team: You directly influence product and service design. You will play a role in building modern application design skills on leading security platforms within BP. You will not just lead, but you will "do". Our culture is exploring, thinking and doing, and you will live this every single day.

Architecture: You will work with our product teams to drive roadmaps and simplify the technology stacks. You understand the full stack and develop common patterns and reference architectures for application development and security platforms.

Relationships: You will understand the business needs of the different parts of our businesses and developer communities, and our key technology ecosystems, building strong relationships both inside and outside of BP.

Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing and building applications and services, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial attitude.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

You bring a solid background in creating architecture roadmaps and operational models across Technology, Application, and Data layers for sophisticated, high-availability systems in Web and Mobile. You should have good knowledge of Finance & HR systems and experience evaluating and selecting software, with a hands-on approach to delivery challenges. Experience in architecting and developing on leading PaaS platforms, and migrating on-premises workloads to the cloud is important. You should also bring expertise in designing scalable, reliable data infrastructure and products, with a focus on continuous delivery and DevOps in agile environments

A first degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally computer science or engineering based.

Exposure to adjacent enterprise architecture domains, including front-end development, integration technologies, databases, identity and access management, and master data management.

Web technologies (HTML5, JavaScript, REST, XML, OData) and programming experience (Node.js, Java, C#)

Powerful interpersonal skills including the ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

About bp

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



