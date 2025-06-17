Lead Enterprise Architect

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

You will work with

This team is responsible for response and management of cyber incidents, using an intelligence-led approach for identification, mitigation, and rapid response to safeguard bp on a global scale. By applying lessons learned and data analytics, they establish engineering principles and enhance the technology stack to continuously bolster bp's cybersecurity posture.

Let me tell you about the role

This role will advise digital security teams working on our largest and most significant initiatives, to embed our enterprise application and platform security strategies. It will provide leadership to the wider design community in BP, on innovative full-stack application architectures.

What you will deliver

Team: You will have a direct impact on the design of security products and services. Your role will include ensuring the security posture of strategic security platforms within BP. You will not only lead but also actively participate in these efforts. Our culture values exploration, critical thinking, and proactive action, and you will embody these principles every day.

Architecture: You will be responsible for defining and guiding the counter-threat and engineering security architecture, as well as making informed vendor selections that align with long-term strategic objectives. You will establish and implement architectural standards and common patterns for applications and platforms, striving to minimize manual effort and reduce technical debt.

Relationships: You will understand the business needs of the different parts of our businesses and developer communities, and our key technology ecosystems, building positive relationships both inside and outside of BP.

Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing and building security applications and services, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mentality.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architecture, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Extensive experience in creating security strategies, architecture roadmaps, and capability models for global multi-vendor, multi-product security solutions, including cloud and hybrid environments. Passionate about envisioning possibilities and bringing them to life.

Experience in conducting security assessments and leading all aspects of architecture governance for security applications, data and cloud services within complex environments.

A comprehensive understanding of cyber security frameworks and standards is important. Knowledge of risk, compliance, and security practices ensures that all architectures support secure and reliable engineering and operations.

Experienced in using agile methodologies and design thinking for digital transformation and architectural innovation.

Proficiency in conveying complex technical concepts in clear, accessible language suitable for collaborators at all organizational levels.

Plus:

A degree or equivalent experience in computer science or engineering from a recognized institute is preferred. Certifications like CISSP, CISM, CISA, or TOGAF are desirable.

Exposure to adjacent domains such as enterprise architecture, cloud security, security engineering, secure application development, integration technologies, databases, identity and access management, and master data management is beneficial.

Knowledge of authentication, access control, encryption, and security for cloud, operating systems, networks, and databases is desirable.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis



Legal Disclaimer:

