Lead Ethics and Compliance Liaison

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

Our Ethics & Compliance Liaison (ECL) team supports our business entities/sub-entities leadership teams in embedding ethics and compliance in their organization by:

Partnering with Ethics & Compliance (E&C) and the broader ECL community to embed ethics and compliance into bp's daily business operations

Promoting our code, 'Who we are’ and speak-up culture

Serving as a speak up channel

Acting as the key business touchpoint for E&C enquiries, advice and assurance.

Participating in the concerns management and investigations process

This role offers an opportunity to have exposure across the business at a senior level, also supporting one of our key growth engines within the business. It would suit a self starter with the ability to influence, challenge and hold the business to account in upholding our ethical standards.

Key Responsibilities:

Support the development and implementation of an ethics & compliance plan to manage the ethics and compliance risks in their business entities/sub-entities

Identification, assessment and monitoring of all E&C risks

Support and assist in the implementation of E&C requirements, training, and communications

Share best practice and lessons learned with their entity/sub-entity as well as with the ECL community and the E&C function

Support business-level insights and actions that arise from the identification of weak signals related to the ethics and compliance indicators

Act as the “face of E&C” in the business and the ‘go to’ authority for support on E&C matters

Key Skills:

Ability to access and influence senior leaders to discuss E&C activities and issues, with the ability to provide practical solutions

Strong negotiation skills and ability to challenge senior business leaders when needed

Ability to lead and supervise the development and implementation of ethics and compliance strategies, plans and programmes

Ability to work collaboratively with partners across business and functions

Strong risk management and mitigation capability

Comfortable analyzing data and discerning trends and theme

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 1 more}



