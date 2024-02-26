Lead Ethics and Compliance Liaison, Ventures

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy, using advanced technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external policies and regulations and to help embed the bp ethics and compliance culture.

The Ethics and Compliance Liaison (ECL) leads and sets the agenda for the Ventures sub-entity globally, supporting the VP to lead the E&C activities within Ventures and the wider Strategy and Sustainability teams globally. As the ECL, the role works closely with the Managing ECL for SS&V. The role will also participate in Ventures Extended Leadership Team forum relating to ethics and compliance activities within the sub-entity. The role will have regular interaction with the Ventures Operations Lead. Formally, the role will report to the Head of bp Ventures.

In addition, the ECL will support the wider E&C risk management programme within SS&V as appropriate; to include the transition of Launchpad portfolio companies and support for other sub-entities within Strategy and Sustainability.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide deal due diligence for the Ventures team

Identify, assess, and supervise all ethics and compliance risks, as well as supporting CDD, HRAs and NOJV management

Support the development and implementation of an ethics and compliance plan to manage the ethics and compliance risks in the sub-entity

Provide functional assurance on E&C risks in the annual review of risk management reporting (RMR) process in conjunction with ethics and compliance, legal and business

Support and assist in the implementation of ethics and compliance requirements, training, and communications

Working with a communications partner, incorporate ethics and compliance into the business entities/sub-entities annual communications plan

Support business-level insights and actions that arise from the identification of weak signals related to ethics and compliance indicators

Analyse and drive insights from the suite of E&C data sources

Attend and contribute to the SS&V community of practice for ECLs

Lead quarterly Ventures ethics and compliance committee meetings to report on sub-entity ethics and compliance risk management, including trends and key issues (e.g., concerns, investigations) and act as a trusted advisor to facilitate business integrity processes (e.g., triage, concerns management)

Work with SS&V communications leads, to focus on embedding the bp Code and planning and implementing activities which reinforce a 'speak up' culture and build employee awareness of and dedication to ethics and compliance.

Role requirements:

Experience in the operations of Ventures related business or in a similar complimentary area; experience of cross-functional collaboration.

A can-do attitude, supported by strong prioritization, problem-solving and planning skills with ability to see the big picture and follow through on delivery.

Ability to build and drive networks and using influence to deliver through others in a collaborative way. Technical knowledge and experience of managing relevant ethics and compliance risks, including but not limited to Anti-Bribery and Corruption, Anti-Money laundering, Competition and Antitrust, International Trade Regulations, NOJV risk management, Labor Rights & Modern Slavery and Data Privacy.

Proven ability to build positive relationships and track-record of effective influence at senior levels of the organization, and ability to tailor style and adapt approach to the business needs.

Excellent communication skills with the ability to apply these skills at all levels of the organization and with key external collaborators.

