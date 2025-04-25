Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Lead Export administrator

The purpose of the role is to assure the export deliveries to the countries in scope for packed goods.

Focus is mainly on primary distribution (IUS), direct customer (Secondary) and third party export customers secondary distribution). This covers order entry and order processing in SAP, availability checks and allocation in coordination with Planning and Demand Managers, delivery planning and scheduling with the warehouse, freight forwarders and customers after the shipment. Further the preparation of the necessary export documents, invoicing and all correspondence with the customer.

Solving daily logistic issues (e.g. claims, customer requirements) with the warehouse, forwarders and plant is part of the Export Admin role.

Export administrators are required to have a broad understanding of Customer Service, Customs and Supply Planning processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels.

In this role You will (be):

centre of expertise for GBS Europe in our ERP systems (SAP, Siebel) and components of various Satellite systems through the process of analysis, investigation and coaching.

First point of escalation and assisting in motivation and development of the team

Regular and ad hoc preparation and analysis of reports

To represent export order management in Service Review Forums

Supporting the management decision to deliver strategy

Be the centre of excellence for export order management and logistics

Solving daily logistic issues with the warehouse, plant or forwarders

Complete day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators (PPI) and service level agreements (SLA) in line with core customer service values

Act as a single point of contact for customers as part of the ONE CASTROL principle

Provide regular information to our customers on the progress of their delivery/shipment

Timely and accurate creation and dispatching of documents required for the shipments (e.g.: CoO, CoA, packing list, etc.)

Timely escalation of issues, product shortages or loading bottlenecks

Adhere to International Trade Regulations (ITR) and Anti-Corruption and Bribery (ACB) requirements, highlight and raise any issues discovered related to these

Open, active and proactive communication with internal and 3rd party partners (warehouse, plant, forwarder, DRP, GSC, etc.)

Ensure the Delegation of Authority is in place for any new or amendment of existing requests

Guide and support for major projects as and when required

Coordinate and guide for change functions such as regression testing, change request, design forums and system rollouts

Application of tools & processes – Apply and promote within the team the appropriate tools and processes for planning, risk management, and scheduling

Continuously review the reporting process and tools, find opportunities for improvement, recommend changes and support implementation

Proactively maximise the benefits delivered by BP’s core systems by optimising system usage and output

Identify and implement improvements to data governance processes to reduce the number of errors occurring and minimise rework

Create, document, review and update procedures where required

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant experience in export operations/management and customs (4 years +).

Fluency in English

Certification of transportation of dangerous goods and customs is an advantage

High level of SAP and Salesforce Proficiency

High degree of end to end O2C process understanding

Project management degree or experience is an advantage

Solid understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.