Lead Facilities Engineer

Job summary

The Lead Facility Engineer will be a part of the Projects Team and will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of BPX Energy wellsite facilities by providing engineering expertise, project management, and planning and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the subsurface teams to define capacity requirements, with the construction team to support timely delivery of production facilities, and with the commissioning and operations teams to receive feedback on reliability and operability of the kit.

Role Synopsis

The Facilities Engineering Supervisor will be a part of the Projects Team and will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of bpx Energy wellsite facilities. The supervisor will lead a team of engineers to provide engineering expertise, project management, and planning and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the subsurface teams to define capacity requirements, with the construction team to support timely delivery of production facilities, and with the commissioning and operations teams to receive feedback on reliability and operability of the kit. This is a working supervisor position, and the successful candidate will also contribute to day-to-day engineering support.



Key Accountabilities

Lead a small team of facilities engineers while also doing some individual contributor work. Will require judicious delegation of tasks

Support the technical development of facilities engineers on team

Lead the development of new facility designs when required

Sizing and selection of surface facilities, including separation, compression, pumps, and tank storage

Generate work packs including site layouts, P&ID’s, bill of materials, and cause & effect diagrams

Identifying changes to risk-assessed designs, leading the appropriate level of PHA for design changes, and closing out recommendations generated by the PHA

Lead project lookbacks

Maintain work execution schedules and utilize schedules to plan for ordering of equipment and timing for engineering deliverables

Implement learnings from across the business into facility design

Interact with bpx Energy functional groups as necessary to ensure compliance with regulations and bpx Energy standards

Responsible for engineering design of all projects worked

Work closely with midstream providers to ensure seamless integration of work on wellsites

Actively Participate in Root Cause Failure Analyses (RCFA) when required

Participate in Engineering Staff team meetings and share learnings

Must be legally authorized to work full time in the US for anyone other than your current employer

Must not require, now or in the future, sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status)

A minimum of 12 years of facility engineering experience

Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent in Engineering

Proficient working with PFD’s and P&IDs

HAZOP experience

Working knowledge of process safety management, piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code, 3-phase separator design, reciprocating compressors, centrifugal and reciprocating pumps, and electrical area classification

Familiarity with API 12F tank specification

Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize support activities

Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers

Experience in US onshore operations/facility engineering

Pneumatic and electrical controls and safety systems experience

Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA) experience

Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) experience

Gas processing experience

Knowledge in welding types and welding procedures

Drilling and production experience

Artificial Lift experience (ESP, rod pump, plunger lift, etc.)

Shale and conventional gas well production experience

Working knowledge of NACE requirements

AutoCAD or Bluebeam experience

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $170,000-$210,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.