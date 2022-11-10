Lead Facilities Engineer

Job summary
The Lead Facility Engineer will be a part of the Projects Team and will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of BPX Energy wellsite facilities by providing engineering expertise, project management, and planning and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the subsurface teams to define capacity requirements, with the construction team to support timely delivery of production facilities, and with the commissioning and operations teams to receive feedback on reliability and operability of the kit.
Role Synopsis
The Facilities Engineering Supervisor will be a part of the Projects Team and will be responsible for supporting safe and efficient delivery of bpx Energy wellsite facilities. The supervisor will lead a team of engineers to provide engineering expertise, project management, and planning and technical support. The successful candidate will work closely with the subsurface teams to define capacity requirements, with the construction team to support timely delivery of production facilities, and with the commissioning and operations teams to receive feedback on reliability and operability of the kit. This is a working supervisor position, and the successful candidate will also contribute to day-to-day engineering support.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Criteria & Qualifications
- Lead a small team of facilities engineers while also doing some individual contributor work. Will require judicious delegation of tasks
- Support the technical development of facilities engineers on team
- Lead the development of new facility designs when required
- Sizing and selection of surface facilities, including separation, compression, pumps, and tank storage
- Generate work packs including site layouts, P&ID’s, bill of materials, and cause & effect diagrams
- Identifying changes to risk-assessed designs, leading the appropriate level of PHA for design changes, and closing out recommendations generated by the PHA
- Lead project lookbacks
- Maintain work execution schedules and utilize schedules to plan for ordering of equipment and timing for engineering deliverables
- Implement learnings from across the business into facility design
- Interact with bpx Energy functional groups as necessary to ensure compliance with regulations and bpx Energy standards
- Responsible for engineering design of all projects worked
- Work closely with midstream providers to ensure seamless integration of work on wellsites
- Actively Participate in Root Cause Failure Analyses (RCFA) when required
- Participate in Engineering Staff team meetings and share learnings
Desirable Criteria & Qualifications
- Must be legally authorized to work full time in the US for anyone other than your current employer
- Must not require, now or in the future, sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., TN, H1B status)
- A minimum of 12 years of facility engineering experience
- Bachelor of Science degree or equivalent in Engineering
- Proficient working with PFD’s and P&IDs
- HAZOP experience
- Working knowledge of process safety management, piping codes (either ASME 31.3 or 31.8) and ASME pressure vessel code, 3-phase separator design, reciprocating compressors, centrifugal and reciprocating pumps, and electrical area classification
- Familiarity with API 12F tank specification
- Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize support activities
- Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers
- Experience in US onshore operations/facility engineering
- Pneumatic and electrical controls and safety systems experience
- Layer of Protection Analysis (LOPA) experience
- Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA) experience
- Gas processing experience
- Knowledge in welding types and welding procedures
- Drilling and production experience
- Artificial Lift experience (ESP, rod pump, plunger lift, etc.)
- Shale and conventional gas well production experience
- Working knowledge of NACE requirements
- AutoCAD or Bluebeam experience
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $170,000-$210,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.