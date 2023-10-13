Lead Facilities Engineer - CO2 Storage

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The New Energy (NE) Appraisal Organization in Production & Operations - Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of NE projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and new energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture.Working with the Engineering Manager the Lead Facilities Engineer works in the New Energy (NE) Appraisal Organization, and is a key leadership role in all aspects of front-end project delivery.The Lead Facilities Engineer provides conceptual solutions for the evaluation and selection of safe, competitive, reliable and compliant development plans. This role can have line and delivery management responsibilities for others working in the project team, as appropriate.Reporting to the Engineering Manager, the Facilities Engineer will initially provide technical engineering expertise in the pre-Projects and Concept Development and Optimise phases of projects (FEL 0, 1 and 2 project stages) to review and select the best development options.This involves the study of potential new technology; recommendations to site selection, development of renewable energy options; development of hydrogen generation, conversion and transportation options; hazard identification and risk mitigation planning; management of engineering study contractors. The intent is for this role to continue on with this project into FEL 3 and through project completion.It is a full-time position based in either Houston/Whiting/Chicago, US with possible travel to/in residence support at a North American based engineering contractor’s office.This role requires innovating, an agile approach, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, demonstrating industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other collaborators to help craft the future of our business.This role offers an excellent opportunity to gain exposure to the P&O Projects, Engineering Appraisal leadership team as well as interaction with the P&O Projects, Engineering and Quality leadership team.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Accountable to the Engineering Manager and Project Appraisal General Manager for:

Defining and delivering the engineering work scope for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development, Optimise phases of projects (FEL 1 and FEL2); to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.

Responsible for the technical integration on the project between the subsurface, wells and engineering fields.

Lead the projects in the front-end loading/process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process. - Provide support to the business on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, optimization of options, project support, commissioning and operations.

Support implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.

Support the implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects.

Work closely with the project teams to ensure efficient process design and incorporation of BP standards.

Essential Education and Experience:

Minimum of 10 years of experience in the oil & gas/ Refining/Petrochemical/Energy Industry preferably with proven capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management.

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in an Engineering field.

Breadth of knowledge of the key fields in Upstream and Midstream, ideally with experience in refining/petrochemicals and related processes.

Breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.

Is technically strong in a core engineering field (process, structural, or mechanical engineering).

Has ability to:

Rapidly develop scopes of work

Performance manage delivery teams (including engineering contractors)

Understand commercial and economic business drivers.

Integrate facilities with third party scope such as brownfield and refineries and acquire support from project services, PSCM, operations and HSSE functions.

Engage the supply chain.

Drive timely decision making.

Focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available field and functional support.

Identify, handle, and most importantly communicate risk and opportunities.

Desirable Criteria:

PE / Chartered Engineer status. Proven track record of delivering of integrated engineering.

Experience working on one or more Major Projects in the front-end stages.

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty.

Strong integrator across subject areas

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Clear understanding of sources of value and risk in major capital projects

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Onshore/Brownfield Project Engineering Management and Execution experience

Experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, Hydrogen, mobility, CCUS, renewables

Why Join Us:



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.