Lead Facilities Engineer - CO2 Storage

Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
The New Energy (NE) Appraisal Organization in Production & Operations - Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of NE projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and new energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Responsibilities:
Accountable to the Engineering Manager and Project Appraisal General Manager for:
Defining and delivering the engineering work scope for project opportunities in the pre-Project, Concept Development, Optimise phases of projects (FEL 1 and FEL2); to the right quality, on schedule and within budget.
Responsible for the technical integration on the project between the subsurface, wells and engineering fields.
Lead the projects in the front-end loading/process development aspects of BP’s staged gate project management process. - Provide support to the business on all facilities design aspects from the selection of technology, optimization of options, project support, commissioning and operations.
Support implementation of integrity management with respect to engineering design and operations.
Support the implementation of the HSSE requirements for the projects.
Work closely with the project teams to ensure efficient process design and incorporation of BP standards.
Essential Education and Experience:
Minimum of 10 years of experience in the oil & gas/ Refining/Petrochemical/Energy Industry preferably with proven capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management.
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in an Engineering field.
Breadth of knowledge of the key fields in Upstream and Midstream, ideally with experience in refining/petrochemicals and related processes.
Breadth of experience across project stages – combining technical depth, engineering leadership and commercial awareness.
Is technically strong in a core engineering field (process, structural, or mechanical engineering).
Has ability to:
Rapidly develop scopes of work
Performance manage delivery teams (including engineering contractors)
Understand commercial and economic business drivers.
Integrate facilities with third party scope such as brownfield and refineries and acquire support from project services, PSCM, operations and HSSE functions.
Engage the supply chain.
Drive timely decision making.
Focus on the big picture and identify when to delve into the detail through available field and functional support.
Identify, handle, and most importantly communicate risk and opportunities.
Desirable Criteria:
PE / Chartered Engineer status. Proven track record of delivering of integrated engineering.
Experience working on one or more Major Projects in the front-end stages.
Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.
Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty.
Strong integrator across subject areas
Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.
Clear understanding of sources of value and risk in major capital projects
Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.
Onshore/Brownfield Project Engineering Management and Execution experience
Experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, Hydrogen, mobility, CCUS, renewables
Why Join Us:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
