Lead Financial Controller ARC

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis:

BP’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) is an integrated world-class trading organization that links together BP’s trading and supply activities in oil, power, gas, petrochemicals, finance and shipping in order to build trading capability and capacity, particularly through people and systems.

This Lead Financial Controller role is part of the team responsible for accounting, reporting and internal control (ARC) for the Gas and Power Trading International (GPTI) business within BP’s Trading and Shipping segment.

The role will support submission of GPTI’s accounts and related reporting, including statutory accounts using knowledge of IFRS and business insights gained by working closely with the front and middle offices. In particular, the role will require the successful candidate to have a full understanding of the Income statement, balance sheet and any other additional / supplementary disclosures required for a trading business and to provide assurance around the reported numbers.

The role will also be involved in advising on new business proposals and one-off projects, including continuous improvement and automation initiatives and will require extensive interaction with the business change team.

The Financial Controller will have a solid accounting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members.

Key accountabilities:

Ensuring that all financial reporting is carried out in accordance with BP’s Group accounting policies and the Group Reporting Manual (GRM) and submitted to the Group timetable.

Provide functional assurance in support of new commercial activity, and lead the integration that activity into ARC.

Lead preparation and review of quarterly Balance Sheet reconciliations for Group mandated accounts in line with bp’s Balance Sheet Assurance (BSA) policy.

Identify and lead continuous improvement initiatives, networking changes with other ARC teams and implementing changes.

Analyse business performance for the quarterly analytical review / due diligence process.

Work with teams in T&S Finance and the business to implement best practice and to continue to drive process improvements and reporting capabilities.

Lead consultations with the accounting policy teams on complex accounting matters including acquisitions and disposals.

Essential Education:

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g. ACCA, CPA, CIMA) or qualified by experience.



Essential experience and job requirements:

Ability to work within a very deadline orientated environment with strong attention to detail.

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding.

Significant experience with SAP Financial Accounting and Controlling including solid understanding of transactional processes in a SAP environment.

Ability to network across BP and work with senior management on issues.

Strong project background with a desire to make improvements to processes.

Influencing, networking and relationship building skills.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience in a trading organisation.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

