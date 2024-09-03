Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis: The Lead Geologist on the STT is a member of the team within bpx Energy supporting a multi-rig program. The ideal candidate has a minimum of 15+ years of proven industry experience, including operations, development/evaluation planning, well planning, detailed mapping, geochemistry, petrophysics, geomodelling and play assessment. Expertise should include operations geology, geoscience surveillance planning and integration of geological/geophysical/geomechanical/geochemical data to characterize play fairways and facilitate high grading of development opportunities. Key Accountabilities: Subsurface characterization and mapping subject matter expert for bpx

Support of surveillance data acquisition planning/execution/interpretation to include assessment of new technology and cost-efficient data acquisition to de-risk appraisal and development plans while maximizing return on investment

Development Planning in support of multi-rig program including subsurface attribute mapping, oil and gas portfolio high grading, well placement/target zone recommendations, and competitor well performance assessment

Advise operations geology including presenting and communicating with third-party geo-steerers, mudlogging vendors, rig personnel, and drilling personnel; integration of geological and geophysical data; supporting correlation of drilling events with subsurface anomalies/features

Conduct basin-wide reservoir characterization studies that integrate geophysical, geochemical, geomechanical, core, and petrophysical data

Facilitate cross-functional teamwork across geosciences, reservoir, drilling, and completions teams to analyze and identify subsurface factors influencing well performance, resulting in the optimization of drilling efficiencies and completion practices

Proven expertise in rapidly evaluating exploration and acquisition opportunities

Resource Progression by identifying new reservoir prospects and appraisal strategies that increase hydrocarbon reserves and production output

Exceptional analytical skills with a track record of maximizing returns on investment

Mentoring of other geoscience team members providing guidance on technical work

Clear communication of key findings and recommendations Essential Education Master of Science in Geology or Geoscience Essential Experience: Personal commitment to health, safety, environment, laws, regulations, and ethics and compliance principles

Minimum of 15+ years industry experience in unconventional reservoirs

Advanced mapping skills/interpretation, play assessment, evaluation planning, geomodelling, petrophysical interpretation, exploration, data analytics, project management, operational execution

Proven ability to understand and analyze complex issues, make data-based decisions, and using analytics where possible, identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome

Operations and/or geo steering experience required

Familiarity with reservoir, drilling, and completions engineering

Strong business acumen and data-based decision making

Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet project timelines in fast paced environment

Forward-looking problem solver who actively seeks opportunities and solutions

Expertise with geoscience interpretation software (Petrel preferred)

Experience with geo-steering software (StarSteer preferred)

Demonstrated use of IMPACT principles: I - Innovation: Learns from new ideas and applies solutions to contribute value. M - Motivated: Overcomes obstacles with an intense desire to succeed. P - Performance Driven: Makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives. A - Accountable: Takes responsibility and ownership of business performance. C - Collaborative: Shares knowledge and works together for the good of BPX. T - Trustworthy: Keeps commitments, listens to others and authentically supports change necessary to achieve our Path to Premier.

Desirable Criteria: Training or hands-on experience in data visualization software (Power BI preferred)

Training of hands-on experience with database web applications (Enverus preferred)

Training or hands-on experience in data analytics Salary: We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $200,000-250,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Basin resource evaluation, Basin resource evaluation, CO2 utilisation and storage, Core acquisition and analysis, Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Management, Depositional framework, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Geodesy and coordinate integrity, Geohazard Assessment, Geomechanical analysis, Integrated Well Delivery, Petroleum Systems Analysis, Petrophysical Dynamic Reservoir Description, Petrophysical Seismic Lithology and Fluid Prediction, Petrophysical Static Reservoir Description, PPFG detection, Research and development, Reservoir geomechanics, Reservoir quality, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Seismic Analysis, Seismic Interpretation {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.