Lead Geophysicst

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.Responsible for providing specialist Geotechnical engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other fields, teams, sub-functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sophisticated engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



About the role:



Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



Management of natural geohazards and manmade obstructions (challenging seabed and shallow subface ground conditions, seabed infrastructure, debris, UXO, etc.) is a critical aspect of offshore wind farm development. Working alongside fellow geoscience experts, you will have the opportunity to influence and make a significant contribution to our renewables business.



You will be able to draw on the decades of experience of bp’s enviable geoscience teams but also craft the future of the new team purpose built to serve the needs of the OFW business. You will be part of a coordinated geoscience team developing fit-for-purpose ground models and ground-engineering for bid assessment through design, construction, and operation.

Provide geohazards expertise across bp’s offshore wind portfolio from bid through development to operations.

Ensure geohazard identification, assessment and mitigation by avoidance or by design at windfarm sites, cable routes, landfalls and onshore facilities.

Work within an integrated geoscience team to build fit-for-purpose ground models for wind farm engineering.

Quantify and present risks to relevant partners to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Ensure safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Handling relationships with third party suppliers, contractors, and other partners.

Actively contribute to technology development and to the wider geohazards community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

Degree, preferably Masters in Geoscience, Engineering or related subject area.

Excellent understanding of the impact of Marine Geohazards issues to operational safety and integrity in delivery of the bp vision.

Ability to rapidly identify and communicate key issues in support of the growth of bp's Offshore Renewables - especially in relation to the assessment of entry to new operational areas.

Experience in delivering Geohazards Assessments cross a variety of international settings.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Tried experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects with minimal technical supervision

Reports to Senior Manager Site Assessment and Ground Engineering

Engage regularly with Head of Wind Farm Design and LCoE and VP Offshore Wind Engineering

Works closely with associated OFW engineering teams (Technical Project Management, Technology and Methodology, Turbines, Foundations, Transmission, Floating Wind, Construction, Ports and T&I, Operations)

Works closely with related geo-teams in other parts of the bp group.

Partners with survey, consenting and procurement teams

Works with team members in wind resource, metocean, value engineering to optimise LCoE

Works with foundation design and installation teams to ensure reliable ground engineering design through the full project lifecycle

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



