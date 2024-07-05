Lead Group Treasury Operations Analyst

Entity:Finance
We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, andget involved with what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Lead Group Treasury Operation Analyst
The Team is providing operational support to Group Treasury. Responsible for the transactions initiated from any group treasury accounts directly or as a POBO (Payment On Behalf Of the business) as well as the issue resolution of these payments. Information distribution and to advise the different businesses, partners are also a remit of the team in regards of POBO payments.
The Lead Analyst provides supervision and support to the more junior team members in the accountabilities to ensure a smooth daily operation. The person is responsible for the process optimization and project support in case it is required.
As a secondary role, the Lead Analyst acts as a back up of the Cash Analyst roles.
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.