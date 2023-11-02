Lead Instrument, Control, and Electrical Technical Authority

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

bp’s Safety & Operational Risk Assurance (S&ORA) function is the “second line of defense” in a three lines of defense model (self-verification, assurance, audit) used to drive safe, compliant, and reliable operations.S&ORA support bp’s core value of safety by using our expertise in safety and operational (S&O) risk management to eliminate catastrophic safety events - both physical & digital, by:- Setting the foundation, standards and thought leadership for operational risk management through OMS,- Providing independent assurance of bp activities, including Non Operated Joint Ventures(NOVJs) and new ventures, to prevent harm to our people and the planet,- Acting as the conscience of bp by intervening, where necessary, and providing pragmatic recommendations to reduce S&O risk,- Being authorities and partners in handling and reducing S&O risk to improve safety performance across bp.- Using digital and data driven innovative solutions to improve OMS and assurance impact.S&ORA are looking for someone who is passionate about safety, a professional in operational risk management and a willing partner with the Line to help build a safer future for bp.At its core, the Lead Instrument, Controls, and Electrical (ICE) Technical Authority (TA) leads a team of five ICE TAs that are distributed around the globe. The team is comprised of a pool of deep technical specialists to conduct planned, day-to-day, and structured assurance of preventive and mitigative barriers associated with high consequence risks. This role is a working team lead that will conduct assurance as well as develop the team.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Directing activity of ICE TAs including performance management and career development.

Managing and/or leading (and coordinate the input of other teams) planned assurance of P6 (basic process control system), P7 (safety instrumented systems), P8 (response to alarms), M4 (ignition prevention),M6 (fire & gas systems) barriers and related infrastructure components.

Managing and/or owning protocols for the P6, P7, P8, M4, and M6 barriers.

Allocating relevant ICE resources to deliver assurance across the bp portfolio globally.

Acting as relevant ICE subject matter authority within S&ORA.

Developing common processes for the use in assurance of ICE in all regions.

Presenting an aggregated view of ICE barrier performance both regionally and globally utilizing the Periodic Assurance Review process.

Conducting planned and/or structured assurance per the annual assurance plan in coordination with the S&ORA regional teams

Working closely with regional and other central S&ORA teams in support of assurance planning, reporting and analysis

Supporting the development of engineering technical practices.

Providing support and coaching to the line where needed to ensure standardized, high performing, and systematic operations.

Essential Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering (Chartered or Professional Engineer preferred)

Senior leader with consistent track record of technical leadership in areas of safety and operational risk, including solid understanding of OMS (operating management system), GDPs (group defined practices), and ETPs (engineering technical practices).

Shown understanding of engineering risk and the ability to make informed judgements in support of business value.

Significant experience in one of the following fields: instrumentation and controls, electrical, or safety instrumented systems.

Strong analytical skills with ability to identify linkages, opportunities to simplify and innovate.

Building strong, trust-based relationships with key stakeholders. Collaborating to develop and/or co-create solutions that deliver results.

Ability to lead teams either formally or informally.

Demonstrated ability to leverage digital tools and data analytics to generate valuable insights and trends.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.