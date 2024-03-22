Lead Integrated Energy Modelling Analyst - APAC

Job summary

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



This role is dedicated to a profound comprehension of power market dynamics within the Asia Pacific Markets, focusing on Australia and Japan. As Lead Integrated Energy Modelling Analyst, your core responsibility will be to harness your expertise in generating crucial insights and analyses pivotal for business investment decisions, particularly in conceptualizing regulatory scenarios for the energy system. Expertise in tools such as PLEXOS, or similar, is invaluable for the integration of these scenarios. You will be responsible for leading model development in Asia Pacific, and developing bp’s long term views on power, hydrogen, and power and hydrogen derivatives. Additionally, you will serve as a representative of the team both within the organization and in external engagements, and contribute significantly to our primary economic publications.

Design, develop, and implement regulatory scenarios within BP’s fundamental energy system models for the Asia Pacifc power systems, focusing notably on Au NEM and Japan.

Conduct a comprehensive analysis of energy markets and trends within APAC , understanding pivotal drivers such as generation (wind, solar, gas-fired, hydro, etc.), transmission, regulatory frameworks, and demand dynamics.

Integrate regulatory scenarios into foundational models like PLEXOS, deriving sophisticated insights.

Make significant contributions to the company's primary economic publications associated with energy trends in APAC.

Engage collaboratively with internal divisions, especially the trading and strategy departments, to inform and shape business decisions based on your insights and analyses.

Monitor market developments, particularly regulatory changes, that could influence energy pricing within APAC.

Represent the team at external conferences and symposiums, highlighting the company's prominence in power market analytics.

PhD/Master's degree in Engineering, Economics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related analytical domain.

A minimum of 3 years of experience in Power Market Fundamental Analysis, with a preference for those familiar with the NEM

Experience in other markets e.g. Europe, North America would also be advantageous.

Expertise in using models like PLEXOS or similar tools for energy market analysis.

Comprehensive grasp of optimization theory, linear programming, and Mixed Integer Programming.

Demonstrated capability in scenario development and integration within Fundamental Models, particularly considering regulatory modifications.

Proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, complemented by skills in analytical platforms such as Python.

Exceptional analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills, with a validated ability to elucidate complex data.

Fluency in English is mandatory, Japanese an advantage

