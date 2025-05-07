Entity:Production & Operations
The Lead Interventions Engineer will report to the Permian Intervention Team Leader. This role will work with engineering, subsurface operations, and field organizations to manage and deliver highly complex completion and intervention operations. The position is responsible for the planning, design, and execution of wells. Due to the high pace and volume of the development, this challenging workload will require an experienced individual with a strong operational and technical background to keep up with the pace of activity while pushing design evolution.
About You:
Fosters an environment of safety-first
Demonstrates ability to achieve high-performance goals and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment
Possesses the grit necessary to tackle any challenge and a growth mindset to improve operations, designs, and processes under a high workload
Preferred Qualifications:
Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field
Minimum of 7 yrs completions or well intervention engineering, preferred expertise dealing with complex well intervention operations and remediations
Extensive operational planning and execution experience with coil tubing, workover, snubbing, and wireline for unconventional onshore wellbores
Skilled in analyzing and troubleshooting unconventional well performance and complex interventions, remedial cementing, casing evaluation, and diagnostics, plug and abandonment, and execution
Experience working in multi-disciplinary development teams
Key Responsibilities:
This role is accountable for the planning, design, and execution of complex well interventions in addition to supporting the Permian in handling the day-to-day REVEX work and fostering multi-disciplinary collaboration
Work with asset, completions, and productions teams to manage complex interventions and minimize deferment
Evaluate new technology, field trials, optimizations and present analysis and learnings to cross-functional teams
Evaluate and optimize wellbore designs with guidance from drilling and production
Facilitate learning from Post Well Reviews, AAR, End of Well Reviews with guidance from Wells Operations, Production Engineering, and BU Area Managers
Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement
Lead decision-making, planning, and forecasting for wells with guidance from all affected teams
Support PSCM and Execution Team in supplier performance management
Manage project cost cycle through AFE, execution, supplements, and invoice resolution
This role is responsible for actively supporting ongoing operations
Deliver timely and accurate completions and interventions programs that are in conformance with applicable policies, standards, processes, and regulations
Work closely with field staff and WSL and follow the daily activity of all assigned wells
Actively monitor operational data and progress to identify leading indicators of issues and optimization opportunities
Provide operational and engineering technical support to onsite WSLs and participate in operational calls
Communicate directly and effectively with field staff, WSL, superintendent, and management when unplanned well challenges arise
Mentor and assist fellow interventions engineers in planning and execution of challenges
Help aid in incident investigations as assigned
Support ongoing completions activity set as assigned
Make regular field visits to operations to expand personal development and foster relationships with field personnel
Salary and Benefits
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $190,000 - $230,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
