Lead Invoicing Business Support Representative

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Invoicing Lead Business Support Representative

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Perform regular control and risk mitigation activities as outlined in the Team Leader & Lead CSR checklist

Ensure standard processes are embedded & adhered consistently throughout the team

Act as the first point of escalation for the team and for the relevant business collaborators in case of operational issues.

Coach and mentor team members regarding specific processes and issues. Ensure the team is advised and trained about major process changes.

Provide support for new joiners, ensure accurate training plan is in place, but also support them during the on the job training period

Support the development of a team environment which supports continuous improvements.

Drive process improvement proactively by adapting to business needs; market changes and proposing new insights for specific process.

Take ownership of projects related to daily operations.

Improve the cooperation with other functions and teams within GBS and the wider business to ensure that overall operational objectives are met and customer experience is positively influenced.

Supervise Team SOX compliance; ensure any hard hits are mitigated in time

Ensure the Delegation of Authority is in place for any amendment for existing invoice(s) and for new requests

Takes part in calls and communications with the business as assigned by the Team Leader

What You will need to be successful:

Minimum 1-2 years relevant Customer Service, Lubricants Invoicing knowledge required

Strong time management and organisation skills

Able to meet tight deadlines.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met.

Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems.

Able to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge.

High analytical skills

Strong stakeholder management skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong understanding of end to end order to cash process included customer specific requirements

Strong time management and organisation skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Must demonstrate high reasonable level of proficiency in Excel

Show an intermediate level aptitude for systems applications (SAP and Siebel)

Strong problem solving skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive attitude

Experience using SAP and/or Siebel and MS Office application

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.