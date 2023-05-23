Lead Learning & Competency Advisor

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Provide advice, support and coaching regarding HSE training, managing the curriculum course catalog, developing new methods of delivery, and monitoring performance of the learning system. Deliver value in training and be responsive to customer needs.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for development, oversight, improvement, and maintenance for the bpx HSE & technical competency programs

Responsible for liaising with SMEs for bpx training, BP required training, etc. and interfacing with bpx People Ops, Ethics & Compliance, and Diversity & Equity functions for other required training.

Responsible for coordinating with Sr Learning Systems Specialist on adding new courses to course catalog and for ensuring policy SMEs review course catalog courses as specified in the bpx Operating Manual (OM).

Responsible for implementing appropriate methods for training of courses managed in VTA and supporting system testing as needed.

Responsible for the new course development process including maintaining templates, interacting with course developers.

Responsible for monitoring and taking action for VTA Key Performance Indicators using VTA SNOW ticket trends and other customer feedback (e.g., employees, BU Heads, SMEs, etc.).

Responsible for overall management of the Supervisor Training Assignment survey process.

Responsible for performing QC of course content during quarterly OM policy updates and for biennial course content reviews.

Collaborate with Learning team and subject matter experts to maintain learning content.

Assist SMEs in development of Safety Communications; coordinate review and distribute internally & externally.

Maintain library of Safety communications on Navigator and monitor site activity on Navigator to prepare reports on utilization of OM, safety communications, investigations, and other analytics data. Report on trends to Head of HSE Learning and bpx leadership.

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent relevant working experience

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $150,000-$250,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

