Lead Marine Engineer (Hydrogen)

Responsible for providing project management engineering expertise for projects up to medium complexity, providing oversight and direction to cross-discipline team members, 3rd party engineering and contract resources, applying advanced technical integrity to the project and ensuring work activities are completed across all phases of the project are delivered in accordance with industry-leading cost and schedules to ensure the maximum return on investment to BP and HSSE and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Role Synopsis: The purpose of the role is to develop innovative solutions to progress the hydrogen vectors transportation in maritime space.

Other key focus area is to support the future fuels development, both for on board use as bunker fuel and to enable key stakeholders across bp value chains.

The role will need to engage with colleagues in T&S, G&LCE, I&E and other stakeholders from time to time to understand business needs and deliver them in line with business priorities.



The role holder will need to work closely with key stakeholders in Engineering Team, Strategy & Partnership team, marine team and HSEC team and other stakeholders to deliver these priorities.

Key Accountabilities: Provide input to the development of technology solutions for machinery and equipment in new energy vectors.

Lead and drive the various approved Engineering focused projects and activities to develop solutions.

Evaluate various cryogenic machinery and equipment to select the appropriate vendor and packages.

Work with key stakeholders both internal and external to bp to provide an informed view of future fuels for adoption by bpShipping.

Progress the engine room technical and safety solutions for use of Ammonia as marine fuel.

Progress the adoption of using Hydrogen as an energy source in Engineering operations.

Support the execution of HAZID, HAZOP, FMEA and other technical reviews as required by the business.

Collaborate with other business segments to encourage knowledge sharing and build both internal & external networks and partner relationships.

Essential Education: Class 1(Engine) certificate of competency

Equivalent Degree /or professional qualification

Essential Experience /Job Requirements Experience in a senior sea going rank or experienced engineer in office based roles.

Familiar with all aspects of tanker technical operations.

Experience in high pressure and / or cryogenic systems.

Ability to articulate technical solutions in simple language.

Excellent communications skills and an ability to work in a multi-cultural business environment.

Comfortable to work in an uncertain environment and evolving business priorties.

Safety leadership and risk management experience. Desirable Criteria: Experience of working on LNG tankers. Chartered Engineer / Professional Engineer

