Lead Marine Engineer (Hydrogen)

The purpose of the role is to develop innovative solutions to progress the hydrogen vectors transportation in maritime space.Other key focus area is to support the future fuels development, both for on board use as bunker fuel and to enable key stakeholders across bp value chains.The role will need to engage with colleagues in T&S, G&LCE, I&E and other stakeholders from time to time to understand business needs and deliver them in line with business priorities.The role holder will need to work closely with key stakeholders in Engineering Team, Strategy & Partnership team, marine team and HSEC team and other stakeholders to deliver these priorities.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide recommendations to the development of technology solutions for machinery and equipment in new energy vectors.

Lead and drive the various approved Engineering focused projects and activities to develop solutions.

Evaluate various cryogenic machinery and equipment to select the appropriate vendor and packages.

Work with key partners both internal and external to bp to provide an informed view of future fuels for adoption by bp Shipping.

Progress the engine room technical and safety solutions for use of Ammonia as marine fuel.

Progress the adoption of using Hydrogen as an energy source in Engineering operations.

Support the execution of HAZID, HAZOP, FMEA and other technical reviews as required by the business.

Build effective networks and encourage knowledge sharing with subject matter experts across Applied Sciences, share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement across Technical Support and Deployment

Essential Education:

Class 1(Engine) certificate of competency

Equivalent Degree /or professional qualification

Essential Experience /Job Requirements

Experience in a senior sea going rank or experienced engineer in office based roles.

Familiar with all aspects of tanker technical operations.

Experience in high pressure and / or cryogenic systems.

Ability to articulate technical solutions in simple language.

Excellent communications skills and an ability to work in a multi-cultural business environment.

Comfortable to work in an uncertain environment and evolving business priorities.

Safety leadership and risk management experience.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of working on LNG tankers.

Chartered Engineer / Professional Engineer

About BP :

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.



In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.



Join us and help us achieve these goals by:



• developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities

• collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that add value to bp’s assets and flows

• delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insights

• navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea

• acting with respect and integrity at all times, with the people we work with and the markets we operate in

• maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe, compliant and efficient way at all times

• empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.