Lead Marine Engineer (Hydrogen)

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
The purpose of the role is to develop innovative solutions to progress the hydrogen vectors transportation in maritime space.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The purpose of the role is to develop innovative solutions to progress the hydrogen vectors transportation in maritime space.
Other key focus area is to support the future fuels development, both for on board use as bunker fuel and to enable key partners across bp value chains.
At bp, we have a great opportunity for a Senior Project Manager role at our Toledo Refinery.
This key role supports the delivery of assigned projects in a safe, quality and driven manner using bp's project processes. The Senior PM will understand and own cases of the assigned projects and deliver projects in line with agreed business value. This role owns the development, engineering, procurement, contracting and construction of assigned multi-disciplinary projects, including Turnaround work.
This role will routinely lead a squad with a mission to deliver a portion of the site investment portfolio.
The role holder will need to work closely with key partners in Engineering Team, Strategy & Partnership team, marine team and HSEC team and other partners to deliver these priorities.
About BP :
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fuelled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.
Join us and help us achieve these goals by:
• developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities
• collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that add value to bp’s assets and flows
• delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insights
• navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea
• acting with respect and integrity at all times, with the people we work with and the markets we operate in
• maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe, compliant and efficient way at all times
• empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people
Legal Disclaimer :
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic background, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.