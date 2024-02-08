Lead Marine Engineer (Low Carbon Fuels)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for leading a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving coordinated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

The purpose of the role is to evaluate various low carbon fuel solutions being offered to the maritime industry.

The role holder will be required to develop strategies for adoption through risk and techno - economic evaluation.

To achieve this the role holder will work closely with the team developing technology solutions for new energy vector transportation.

The role holder will work closely with both internal and external team members/partners and third parties such as (bp marine, engine makers, OEMs, and shipyards) to understand the alternative fuels markets and seek areas for collaboration which will help progress BP’s ambitions to offer low carbon fuel solutions to the maritime industry at scale.

The role holder needs to engage actively with key partners in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), Trading and Shipping (T&S), Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and wider BP business to enable strong delivery through collaborative working.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead technical studies/investigations into the potential suitability of low carbon fuels for use within the maritime sector as part of low carbon transportation.

To proactively engage/collaborate with Industrial bodies and third parties to understand the current/ future low carbon fuels markets and technical offerings.

Carry out techno commercial evaluations of various low carbon fuels to support areas for future business growth.

Lead, contribute, review, and participate in safety reviews (HAZID, HAZOP, ISD) performed internally in bp or outsourced to progress future fuel adoption.

Develop a strong understanding of National and International standards as related to Marine Fuels and be able to apply these standards to real life scenarios and requirements.

Develop detailed position papers on the suitability of the various types of low carbon fuels (biofuels, Ammonia, methanol, Hydrogen).

Provide domain expertise to the business/wider bp in relation to all low carbon fuel related matters.

Champion the use of low carbon fuels and act as a catalyst for change across the industry.

Identify gaps in experience/knowledge across the business and help develop plans to address them.

Essential Education:

Engineering Class 1 Motor or Combined Certificate of Proficiency or equivalent Degree /or professional qualification

Essential Experience /Job Requirements :

Experience as a Senior sea-going Engineer OR as a Superintendent Engineer or other Senior Engineering/technical role.

Experience in developing or promoting future fuel's business.

Experience working with and interpreting, National/International standards and legislation.

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of working on LNG, crude oil, or product tankers.

Chartered Engineer / Professional Engineer.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

