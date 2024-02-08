Lead Marine Engineer (Low Carbon Fuels)

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Responsible for leading a team and delivering Engineering Leadership through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving coordinated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.
The purpose of the role is to evaluate various low carbon fuel solutions being offered to the maritime industry.
The role holder will be required to develop strategies for adoption through risk and techno - economic evaluation.
To achieve this the role holder will work closely with the team developing technology solutions for new energy vector transportation.
The role holder will work closely with both internal and external team members/partners and third parties such as (bp marine, engine makers, OEMs, and shipyards) to understand the alternative fuels markets and seek areas for collaboration which will help progress BP’s ambitions to offer low carbon fuel solutions to the maritime industry at scale.
The role holder needs to engage actively with key partners in Gas & Low Carbon Energy (G&LCE), Trading and Shipping (T&S), Innovation & Engineering (I&E) and wider BP business to enable strong delivery through collaborative working.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
