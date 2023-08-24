Lead Market Risk

Job summary

Grade G

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Our finance professionals play a vital role in creating value and managing risk as we reimagine energy. As trusted advisors, finance is transforming how the business plans and performs. Join us to be part of an expert, integrated team generating value across bp!

Market Risk is a key control position within the Supply & Trading Finance organization. You will be accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of value-add reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership in the global RPT portfolio. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within Market Risk and MI Analytics in order to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, MVaR reporting and analysis.

If you perform well, you can expect bp Trading & Shipping provides world class career development opportunities both commercially and within the Finance and Risk function. Opportunities and development can be encouraged globally across to bp broaden experience.

Key Accountabilities

In this role you will ensure trading strategies are understood and both challenge and/or support Front Office appropriately with independent views within a risk management framework and in line with T&S’s Market Risk Standard and Delegation of Authority

You will provide the coordination/drive for the identification of market risk issues within Product markets, identifying possible solutions and support implementation of the preferred approach with Commodity Risk and IT&S

Run and administer risk models and lead the development of market risk analytics. Provide explanation for risks across the global portfolio, and interact with Front-Office to understand and challenge underlying trading strategies

Work with the Commodity Risk Analytics Network to ensure that adequate market risk discipline and control prevails in the business

Provide input into the definition of T&S wide market risk policies and procedures working as a commercial partner to support and challenge the business in day-to-day trading as well as long term strategic deals

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree (preferably in Science), or equivalent experience.

Previous Market Risk or relevant Front Office/Analytics experience; acquired working either within bp or within the energy trading sector.

You are a great teammate able to operate within a sophisticated and multifaceted trading business. In addition, you have the interpersonal, communication and decision-making skills, coupled with sound commercial discernment to build credible relationships across T&S.

Proven experience in evaluating sophisticated deals linked to commercial strategy. You will have a good understanding of economic drivers and deal valuation techniques (preferably an understanding of EEM (or M&A valuation models)

You should have a strong level of technical ability in Excel & programming languages, preferably Python and/or Excel VBA good understanding of the fundamentals of commodities trading, including familiarity with options, derivatives and other trading instruments.

Ability to network effectively with other desks and cross regions to build strong working relationships and support knowledge transfer to promote standard methodology within Market Risk across T&S.

Strong focus on delivering solutions in a timely and effective manner with minimum guidance or supervision.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



