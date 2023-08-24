Lead Market Risk

Grade G
Our finance professionals play a vital role in creating value and managing risk as we reimagine energy. As trusted advisors, finance is transforming how the business plans and performs. Join us to be part of an expert, integrated team generating value across bp!
Market Risk is a key control position within the Supply & Trading Finance organization. You will be accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of value-add reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership in the global RPT portfolio. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within Market Risk and MI Analytics in order to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, MVaR reporting and analysis.
If you perform well, you can expect bp Trading & Shipping provides world class career development opportunities both commercially and within the Finance and Risk function. Opportunities and development can be encouraged globally across to bp broaden experience.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
