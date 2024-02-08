Lead Naval Architect

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Lead delivery of Floating Systems engineering services through provision of technical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, recommendation of technical solutions and management of engineering studies and risk assessments, driving integrated and pragmatic solutions, whilst assisting in implementing engineering technical practices for the business to advance the technical integrity of assets.



Job Description:

The purpose of this role is to provide domain expertise in Naval Architecture. The key focus areas are to work in developing innovative solutions focused on cargo containment system, ship design and ship specifications to enable development of value chains in line with bp ambitions.

The role will include developing solution from first principles and carry out research and design solution working with vendors, OEM, Shipyards, class societies and other bp internal stakeholders.

The role will report to the Technical Project Manager for line management and the Naval Architecture Manager for proficiency development.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the development of the containment system design and solutions for LH2, CO2 or Ammonia carriers in line with business requirements.

Lead the development of ship structures, ship stability and ship design specifications working with vendors and shipyards.

Lead or review feasibility studies to develop innovative offshore storage solutions.

Lead technology development in NA discipline to reduce GHG reduction for incorporation in new ship design.

Lead or support Technical Audit of new build shipyards and cargo containment system developers.

Build discipline capability development plans in new energy vector and deliver them working with leaders in the business.

Keep abreast of industry developments, policies, legislative requirements, maritime codes, and broader standards affecting ship design specification.

Collaborate with bp wider business teams and external vendors such as classification society to support development of end-to-end value chain.

Essential Education:

Degree or equivalent experience in Naval Architecture

Member of professional body, e.g. RINA, SNAME.

Essential Experience:

Marine technical experience acquired in shipyards, classification societies or as a marine consultant - eg. Construction Site Personnel, Classification Society Surveyor

Experience in new build projects (gas carriers), technical specification development, cargo containment systems and material selection

Proficient with the application of Class requirements classification societies and statutory requirements

Understand process and personal safety risks associated with the carriage of dangerous goods and liquid gas

Excellent communications skills, agile, tech savvy and able to work in a multi-cultural business environment

Desirable Criteria:

Chartered Engineer or equivalent and member of professional body, e.g. RINA, SNAME.

Experience of a variety of offshore projects / assets (eg. eg. FPSO, FSO, FLNG and FSRU), as well as a sound technical knowledge of marine vessel structures and systems.

Why Join our team?



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



Legal Disclaimer:

