Lead Operational Execution, Data Integrity & Reporting, Customer Management

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the business with accounting issues, using advanced technical capabilities in controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, working with relevant teams across the business to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities and assisting in the delivery of the financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.



Job Description:

About the role

This person will work in a deadline oriented, high responsibility, high energy, Commercial and Industrial retail environment. This is a visible position entailing considerable interaction with the front, middle and back-office groups.

Main responsibilities:

Responsible for supporting the Customer Management Team’s financial reporting needs including AR reporting, revenue actualization, and discounting

Provide data collection and reporting assistance during internal and external audits.

Coordinate UAT testing for system implementations

Assist in the validation and reconciliation of data during the monthly actualization process

Support the documentation on any P&L swings or adjustments needed if there is a significant variance between forecasted vs actual billed revenue

Participate in business expansion and development efforts to ensure the Operations function scales with the rest of the organization

Perform ad hoc projects on an as-needed basis

Team liaison with Accounting/Finance

Work collaboratively with multiple functional departments to resolve issues

Recommend and lead the implementation of process and system improvements to deliver enhanced business results

Technical Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in business, accounting, finance, economics, or related field

The ideal candidate will be a self-starter with a proven understanding of gas and power markets and deal flow with 10+ years of experience

Data analytics and financial reporting experience required

Advanced experience and ability in Microsoft Excel, and experience in all other Microsoft Office applications

Leadership Requirements:

Strong communication skills with the ability to deliver clear and concise messages (both written and oral).

Confident, articulate individual who is results driven and team oriented.

Ability to prioritize tasks and be able to respond to changes in priorities

Ability to explain complex ideas in a cohesive, crystal-clear manner

Highly motivated, self-sufficient, and enthusiastic individual who has strong desire to grow within Company.

Good understanding of business processes and data management

Demonstrated excellence in disciplined execution, delivering expected results on time

Results-oriented with the ability to quantify performance, express the business case for change, and effectively lead people through the change.

Skills:

Accounting policy, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Management Reporting, Managing change, Presenting



