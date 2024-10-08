Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Title: Lead Operational Risk (Energy Trading)

Location: London

We are seeking a dynamic individual to play a pivotal role in shaping the global culture and strategy of risk management within our organization. As a key member of this new team, you will have the unique opportunity to work closely with senior leadership, influence decision-making, and drive impactful change.

In this role, you will be responsible for identifying, assessing, and mitigating operational risks across the organization. Your insights and expertise will be instrumental in developing standard methodologies, enhancing risk awareness, and fostering a culture of risk management excellence. You will have the autonomy to lead initiatives, design, and implement innovative solutions, and drive continuous improvement in processes.

If you are a strategic and proactive problem-solver this is the perfect opportunity for you to make a significant impact and craft the future of risk management within our organization. Join us on this exciting journey as we build a great foundation for operational risk management and drive sustainable growth and success.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with senior leaders to effectively communicate and influence decisions related to operational risk management strategies and initiatives.

Be a trusted thought partner for commercial leaders in helping them evaluate and handle operational risks, to improve the execution and profitability of new strategies and initiatives.

Work as part of a global leadership team ensuring portfolio analysis and optimization of capital allocated as part of deal governance.

Provide strategic recommendations to senior leadership, drawing from a deep understanding of the business landscape.

Lead operational risk processes with a high degree of autonomy, exercising quick judgment in response to unexpected challenged and uncertainties to effectively handle operational risks in real time scenarios to mitigate and address potential risks proactively and effectively.

Champion risk and control self-assessment (RCSA) initiatives across diverse regions and businesses, guiding risk owners in the first line of defense (FLOD) and subject matter authorities throughout the RCSA lifecycle.

Stay ahead of the curve by monitoring industry practices, identifying emerging trends, tools, and strategies, and proposing enhancements to the evolving risk framework

Become the go-to authority on operational risk protocols, methodologies, and effective control solutions.

Evaluate the efficacy of the risk governance system and framework, recommending adjustments as needed.

Proactively hunt down potential operational risks by asking the right questions and seeking out pertinent information.

Employ strategic judgment and critical thinking to assess operational risks, prioritize effectively, and make well-informed decisions that balance data-driven insights with qualitative factors.

Translate data analysis into captivating narratives that convey insights and discoveries with impact.

Master the art of establishing relationships and communicating with a diverse range of partners, including senior management across multiple locations.

Lead engaging discussions to champion a culture of risk management excellence at all levels, collaborating closely with key partners to enhance risk awareness and fortify the organization's risk profile.

Drive progress by closely monitoring key landmarks and implementing value-based metrics and analysis to gauge outcomes effectively.

Offer comprehensive program management, planning, and integration support across a diverse portfolio of programs.

Articulate project objectives, timelines, and landmarks clearly, guiding individuals on their tasks, identifying project interdependencies and potential resource constraints, and ensuring alignment with project timelines and objectives.

Consistent record of 3-5 years in risk management, specializing in operational risk management, showcasing a deep understanding and proficiency in identifying and mitigating risks effectively.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving prowess, with the ability to assess operational risks comprehensively and devise robust risk management strategies.

Dedicated and organized individual who excels in working autonomously, seeking guidance when necessary, and consistently meeting deadlines.

Extensive experience in fostering collaboration across organizational boundaries and forging strong partnerships across diverse functions.

Demonstrated critical thinking abilities coupled with a profound understanding of risk management principles.

Excellent interpersonal skills, both verbal and written, to effectively convey complex concepts and engage with partners at all levels.

Proficient in operating with minimal direct supervision, exercising independent judgment and autonomy in decision-making.

Strong influencing skills, encompassing negotiation, persuasion, meeting facilitation, and conflict resolution.

Proficiency in applying risk management software and tools, including data analysis and visualization tools, to enhance risk management strategies.

Eagerness to remain abreast of emerging trends in operational risk management, adapting strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Applies expertise and creativity to address unique or ambiguous situations, offering innovative solutions to complex and non-routine problems.

Demonstrates a high level of curiosity and a proactive attitude towards continuous learning and professional development.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



