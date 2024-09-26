Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Description:

Title: Lead Operational Risk

Location: London (hybrid)

We are seeking a dynamic individual to play a pivotal role in shaping the global culture and strategy of risk management within our organization. As a key member of this new team, you will have the unique opportunity to work closely with senior leadership, influence decision-making, and drive impactful change.

In this role, you will identify, address and mitigate operational risks across the organization. Your insights and expertise will be instrumental in developing best practices, enhancing risk awareness, and fostering a culture of risk management excellence. You will have the autonomy to lead initiatives, design, and implement innovative solutions, and drive continuous improvement in operational risk processes.

If you are a strategic and proactive problem-solver, and a collaborative team player, this is the perfect opportunity for you to make a significant impact and shape the future of risk management within our organization. Join us on this exciting journey as we build a great foundation for operational risk management and drive sustainable growth and success.

Accountabilities:

Develop and maintain strong relationships with senior leaders to effectively communicate and influence decisions related to operational risk management strategies and initiatives.

Be a trusted thought partner for commercial leaders in helping them evaluate and handle operational risks, to improve the execution and profitability of new strategies and initiatives.

Work as part of a global leadership team ensuring portfolio analysis and optimization of capital allocated as part of deal governance.

Provide strategic recommendations to senior leadership, drawing from a deep understanding of the business landscape.

Lead operational risk processes with a high degree of autonomy, exercising quick and crucial judgment in response to unexpected challenged and uncertainties to effectively handle operational risks in real time scenarios to mitigate and address potential risks proactively and effectively.

Champion risk and control self-assessment (RCSA) initiatives across diverse regions and businesses, guiding risk owners in the first line of defense (FLOD) and subject matter authorities throughout the RCSA lifecycle.

Stay ahead of the curve by monitoring industry standard processes, identifying emerging trends, tools, and strategies, and proposing enhancements to the evolving risk framework

Become the go-to authority on operational risk protocols, methodologies, and effective control solutions.

Evaluate the efficacy of the risk governance system and framework, recommending adjustments as needed.

Proactively hunt down potential operational risks by asking the right questions and seeking out pertinent information.

Employ strategic judgment and critical thinking to assess operational risks, prioritize effectively, and make well-informed decisions that balance data-driven insights with qualitative factors.

Translate data analysis into captivating narratives that convey insights and discoveries with impact.

Master the art of establishing relationships and communicating with a diverse range of partners, including senior management across multiple locations.

Lead engaging discussions to champion a culture of risk management excellence at all levels, collaborating closely with key partners to enhance risk awareness and fortify the organization's risk profile.

High Impact Data Analysis:

Play a pivotal role in developing and enhancing lasting and strategic data solutions, enabling robust data analysis and detection of potential risks and vulnerabilities.

Unravel complex datasets to uncover actionable insights that propel business value and drive decision-making.

Collaborate in crafting high-impact executive briefings and presentation materials tailored for senior leadership.

Oversee the retention of risk assessment documentation, including data, scope, status, results, reports, corrective actions, and completion.

Prepare and deliver insightful reports and metrics showcasing operational effectiveness and alignment with desired risk tolerance levels.

Qualifications:

Consistent track record of 3-5 years in risk management, specializing in operational risk management, showcasing a deep understanding and proficiency in identifying and mitigating risks effectively.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving prowess, with the ability to assess operational risks comprehensively and devise robust risk management strategies.

Motivated and organized individual who excels in working autonomously, seeking guidance when necessary, and consistently meeting deadlines.

Extensive experience in fostering collaboration across organizational boundaries and forging strong partnerships across diverse functions.

Proven critical thinking abilities coupled with a profound understanding of risk management principles.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to effectively convey complex concepts and engage with collaborators at all levels.

Proficient in operating with minimal direct supervision, exercising independent judgment and autonomy in decision-making.

Strong influencing skills, encompassing negotiation, persuasion, meeting facilitation, and conflict resolution.

Proficiency in using risk management software and tools, including data analysis and visualization tools, to enhance risk management strategies.

Eagerness to remain abreast of emerging trends in operational risk management, adapting strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Applies expertise and creativity to address unique or ambiguous situations, offering innovative solutions to complex and non-routine problems.

Demonstrates a high level of curiosity and a proactive mentality towards continuous learning and professional development.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



