Lead Operational Risk

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a dynamic individual to play a pivotal role in shaping the global strategy of operational risk management within our organization. As a key member of this new team, you will be located in downtown Chicago and will have the unique opportunity to work closely with senior leadership, influencing decision-making and change.

In this role, you will be responsible for helping to identify, assess, and mitigate operational risks across the organization, with emphasis on your region. Your insights and expertise will develop standard methodologies, enhance risk awareness, and foster excellence in risk management. You will have a part in supporting initiatives, that drive continuous improvement in the operational risk environment.

If you are a strategic, proactive problem-solver, and a collaborative teammate, this is the opportunity for you to make an impact and shape the future of operational risk management within our organization. Join us on this exciting journey as we build the foundation for operational risk management and drive sustainable growth and success.

Accountabilities

Develop and maintain strong relationships with regional leaders, across the business and supporting functions, to effectively communicate and influence decisions related to operational risk management strategies and initiatives.

Be a trusted thought partner for commercial leaders in helping them evaluate and lead operational risks, to improve the execution and profitability of strategies and initiatives.

Work as part of a team distributed around the global ensuring portfolio analysis and optimization of capital allocated as part of deal governance.

Help shape and present operational risk insights and recommendations to leadership, drawing from a deep understanding of the business landscape and operational risk management.

Help create, manage and improve operational risk processes and controls, as part of the global plan, exercising quick and decisive judgment in response to unexpected challenged and uncertainties to effectively manage operational risks in real time scenarios to mitigate and address potential risks proactively and effectively.

Champion risk and control self-assessment (RCSA) initiatives across your regions and businesses, guiding risk owners and subject matter authorities throughout the RCSA lifecycle.

Stay ahead of the curve with industry standard methodologies, identifying emerging trends, tools, and strategies, and proposing enhancements to the evolving risk framework

Be the regional go-to expert on operational risk protocols, methodologies, and control solutions. You will build deep relationships with a diverse range of partners across the region.

Evaluate the efficacy of the risk governance system and framework. Including controls, recommending adjustments as needed.

Proactively hunt down potential/emerging/growing operational risks by asking the right questions and seeking out pertinent information.

Help to lead engaging discussions to foster excellence in risk management at all levels, enhancing risk awareness and fortifying the organization's risk profile.

High Impact Data Analysis

Play a pivotal role in developing and enhancing lasting and strategic data solutions, enabling robust data analysis and detection of potential risks and vulnerabilities.

Unravel complex datasets to uncover actionable insights that propel business value and drive decision-making.

Collaborate in crafting high-impact executive briefings and presentation materials tailored for senior leadership.

Be responsible for the retention of risk assessment documentation, including data, scope, status, results, reports, corrective actions, and completion.

Prepare and deliver insightful reports and metrics showcasing operational effectiveness and alignment with desired risk tolerance levels.

Requirements

Proven track record of 8+ years in risk management, specializing in operational risk management, showcasing a deep understanding and proficiency in identifying and mitigating risks effectively.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving prowess, with the ability to assess operational risks comprehensively and devise robust risk management strategies.

Self-driven and organized individual who excels in working autonomously, seeking guidance when necessary, and consistently meeting timelines.

Extensive experience in fostering collaboration across organizational boundaries and forging strong partnerships across diverse functions.

Demonstrated critical and strategic thinking coupled with a profound understanding of risk management principles.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, to effectively convey complex concepts and engage with all partners.

Proficient in operating with minimal supervision, exercising independent judgment and in decision-making.

Preferred

Strong influencing skills, encompassing negotiation, persuasion, meeting facilitation, and conflict resolution.

Proficiency in using risk management software and tools, including data analysis and visualization tools, to enhance risk management strategies.

Eagerness to remain abreast of emerging trends in operational risk management, adapting strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Applies expertise and creativity to tackle unique or ambiguous situations, offering innovative solutions to complex and non-routine problems.

Demonstrates a high level of curiosity and a proactive approach towards continuous learning and professional development.

Join Our Team!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.