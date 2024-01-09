Lead Operations Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Role Synopsys:

The scope of this job covers all production areas and requires cross-department qualifications and advanced maintenance technician skills. This role plays an integral part of providing support for operations and predictive/preventive maintenance of equipment on site;and requires team participation to meet quality, safety, and production goals.

Skills:

Depal operations

Backend operations (quart and multi quart)

Pail line assistant

Bottle labeler operations

Filler operations (quart, multi quart, pail, and drum/tote)

Process cross certification

Maintenance technician

Key accountabilities:

Prepping production equipment for start of week production and blending runs.

Receiving and moving raw materials to work area (i.e., KDFs, bottle labels, glue, stretch wrap, caps, pails, lids), and prepping raw materials to return to storage after production or blending run.

Prepping process work area: raw materials (i.e., drums, totes, caps, pails, lids, labels, sample bottles, seals) and receptacles (i.e., railcars, bulk truck trailer compartments, ISO containers).

Prepping equipment by checking/changing filters; flushing and sampling fluid; changeover tool components; line clearance; coding; scale resetting; optimal run specifications; using designated hose/line/elbow attachment.

Coordinating with team members to provide appropriate, quality raw materials prepped and in a timely manner, and then communicate numbers with team members after run.

Diligently monitor equipment during production and blending runs, addressing any complications: jams, out of spec raw material, equipment breakdowns, raw material reloads like stretch wrap and label hoppers, etc.

Quality checks FFU of raw materials and FFS of finished goods: pre/post FFU/FFS checklist, label control, Vision System; case weighing/inspection; quality challenge testing of equipment; inverted case testing and inspecting; production run bottle and fluid checks; visual moisture crackle testing; and line-up double checks.

Achieve proficiency operating job role equipment, including Control of Work, jam clearing, plant maintenance, changeovers, line clearing, engineered safety controls, optimal equipment specifications, etc.

Knowledgeable of the Life-Saving Rules: energy isolation, safe mechanical lifting, driving, hot work, work authorization, confined space, working at heights, line of fire, and bypassing safety controls.

Fixing and problem solving equipment breakdowns, and applying repairs in a timely manner.

Follow guidelines to prevent line and tank comingling/contamination with line-up double check, flushing, blowing line/hose, and pigging.

Monitor and maintain equipment maintained by the maintenance department: hot oil system, steam boilers, air compressors, air dryers, etc.

Working knowledge of compressors, pneumatic systems, mechanical seals, bearings, lubrication, valves, gaskets, heaters, furnaces, heat exchangers, cooling towers, fans, pumps, drivers, gearboxes, abrasive wheels, torque wrenches, electrical systems, grinders, welding, and pigged systems; conventional and reverse alignment; copper, plastic, and ferrous metal piping; piping components; hydrostatic and pneumatic testing; material handling and hand rigging; mobile and support equipment; Oxyfuel cutting; and preventive and predictive maintenance practices.

Assisting team members with prepping equipment using EI Plans, monitoring permitted work, and serving as bp liaison with contractors during permitted work.

Computer work in Ultimo, OMS Online, etc.

Reviewing and acknowledging job role pertinent procedures, work instructions, and forms, and advising how to optimize the process. Follow all procedures assigned per the ISO 9001/14001, RC 14001, and TS 16949 Standards and bp OMS plant operating procedures.

Requirements:

PME and MEWP certification (i.e., FLT, pallet liftjack, mobile elevated platform)

Plant tool safety training

CPR and ERT training

NFPA 70E training

Control of Work training (PA, ISA)

Lift rigging training

Harness training

Ultimo work orders

Following bp’s Code of Conduct

Being a HSSE&C Safety Leader and Quality Beneficial Leader

Who We Are: Live our purpose, Play to win, and Care for others

Maintaining a clean and clear work area through housekeeping and 5S.

Completing site requirements (safety training, cyber awareness, stand downs, safety meetings, etc.).

TWIC card required to work on site

Experience:

High school diploma or equivalent experience or GED

Post-Secondary education a plus. Must be willing to continue personal development training as required.

Effective math skills

Minimum of at least three (3) years in a manufacturing environment.

Expectations:

Flexible work schedule

Working in a sheltered and outside, non-temperature-controlled environment

Team based job role with job floating requirements

PPE required while working

Communicating on 2-way radio

Computer skills/capabilities

Manual weightlifting/pulling/pushing up to 44lbs

Multi-tasking job tasks

Working unsupervised

Work at heights with harness or on a supported platform

Working at heights monitor (e.g., roof work)

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



