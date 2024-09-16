Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Archaea Energy, a leader in the landfill gas to energy industry has an opening for a Lead Operations Technician position! This facility converts landfill gas, collected at the landfill, into pipeline quality natural gas (High Btu or Renewable Natural Gas). The Lead Operations Technician is responsible for planning, advising and implementing the overall safe operation, maintenance, and performance of a landfill gas to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) processing facility!

SCHEDULE: Monday-Friday 7am-4pm, requires on-call 24/7 on a rotating basis. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion. The schedule is subject to change per business needs and management discretion.

Monitors plant performance to ensure adherence to company and industry standards and compliance with state and federal laws, regulations and guidelines

Plans, schedules, and supports maintenance of plant equipment.

Develops work schedules, assignments, and rotations for employees.

Participates in employee hiring process.

Ensures all employees are accurately trained on the requirements of their respective position and documents trainings per PSM.

Reviews, approves and submits employee timesheets and expense reimbursements.

Provides employees with clear and timely feedback and mentors on performance.

Conducts annual performance reviews with employees.

Ensures that the facility (including the well field) preventive maintenance program implementation is up to date, and that all documentation and records are filed (electronically or hard copied) appropriately.

Maintains all assigned operating logs in accurate order and accessible by proper parties.

Assists with the planning, implementing, and scheduling of all operator training, maintenance, well field gathering, and special projects as assigned by Plant Manager.

Ensures that all daily production reports, flow meter data, greenhouse gas meter data, sales meter data and Gas Plant Outage reports are up to date and delivered (daily/weekly/monthly) to the appropriate. individuals/agencies timely as requested.

Responsible for the operation of the well field during the assigned shift in the most efficient and productive method to maintain compliance with the site-specific Title V Operating Permit, New Source Performance Standards (NSPS), Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) and prescribed safety and environmental standards.

Collaborates as assigned to perform equipment capability testing, develops action plans to improve performance and implements improvements.

Plans and performs special projects to improve service quality.

Resolves service priorities and schedules plant personnel accordingly.

Communicates and coordinates plant activities with clients (utility companies, landfill management personnel, plant management).

Maintains good relations with all landfill personnel.

Orders/purchases materials and supplies.

When vital (to cover vacations or staffing shortages) may be required to work 12-hour swing shifts with proper notice.

Responds to callouts at least 2 weeks/month, including weekends and holidays, if vital, based on business needs. At minimum, responsible for taking phone calls to route resources and/or responding to callouts to meet business needs.

Assists Plant Manager with special projects within plant/landfill when requested.

Supports all facets of Hazardous waste handling and management in accordance with training. Duties may range from filling of waste containers, paccuratelabeling, movement of containers, completing appropriate paperwork, and signing of Hazardous waste shipping manifest or receiving hazardous products.

Requires a High School Diploma or equivalent.

2-3 years of proven proficiency in all aspects of plant operations and maintenance.

1+ years of supervisory experience.

Sophisticated Electrical, Chemical and Mechanical experience.

Previous landfill gas operation experience desired, minimum of 3 years in landfill gas processing, chemical plant operations, industrial gas operations, or power plant operations or equivalent.

Technical expertise in process operations with a strong skill for presenting issues/solutions thoroughly with all affected parties; landfill personnel, management, HSER representatives, etc.

Sophisticated knowledge of process control systems as applied to landfill gas collection and processing.

Sophisticated Technical / Troubleshooting skills with ability to read and understand sophisticated technical manuals and schematics.

Sophisticated knowledge a variety of sensors and transducer systems, calibrate, and troubleshoot different types of pressure, level, flow and temperature sensors, understand the complete plant process and impact on the control system, including troubleshooting mechanical systems as the need arises.

Sophisticated knowledge of math, gas chemistry, piping and instrumentation drawings.

Skilled at reading blueprints and following established procedures with minimal amount of general supervision (i.e., work independently).

Ability to recognize colors, able to distinguish between the red and green status indicators on PLC and wire colors.

Skilled at reading and interpreting documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Skilled at writing reports and correspondence.

Skilled at speaking optimally to employees of the organization.

Skilled at solving practical problems and evaluating optimally with a variety of concrete variables.

Skilled at interpreting a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule form.

Skilled using computers (experience using MS Office; Edge, Outlook, Word, Excel) and supervising equipment to measure, record and make adjustments within operating parameters, perform fault finding and repair as well as required scheduled maintenance.

Must possess a valid driver’s license, must pass background check, hearing and DOT drug test.

Archaea Energy offers a competitive salary commensurate with applicable work experience and a complete benefits package which includes: medical, dental, vision, life insurance programs, a 401K plan, and an incentive program. Visit our website at www.archaeaenergy.com.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



