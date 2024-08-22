Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



About the Role:

The Lead Order Management Specialist (“OM”) role serve as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) of the team/organization, also the escalation and point of customer’s and key internal contact point when placing orders for International, Domestic Marine and Energy products and services. The role includes helping to manage the customer relationship on behalf of International, Domestic Marine and Energy, and, also to ensure standardization of the Order-to-Cash (O2C) process across the teams and regions.

The Lead OM is expected to ensure customer order is compliant with brand offer before order placement, and keep customer appraised of the delivery progress (i.e. changes to vessel ETA and nominated port, product shortages, out of hours incidents, price enquiries etc). Therefore, the role requires:

deep understanding of customer service processes, and demonstration of customer service and ownership mindset;

understanding of complexities in the shipping, marine and energy market, and its global supply network; and,

strong order management knowledge and task resource for the organization.

Key Accountabilities:

Be the centre of expertise for GBS KL Customer in our ERP systems (SAP, Salesforce, ISP, JDE, Manta), process and components of various Satellite systems through the process of analysis, investigation and coaching.

Act as a SPOC, be the first point of escalation for the customers and internal stakeholders; assist in motivation and development of the team; represent order management in various forum and conversation with stakeholders; support the management decision to deliver strategy by preparing regular and ad-hoc reports and analysis.

Manage the complex relationship between supplier, customer and sales manager, be the primary point of contact for customers, communicate with Customer purchase staff, Chief Engineers, Sales Managers and Supply / Logistics staff anywhere in the world with excellent communication skills and cultural awareness.

Execute day-to-day customer service related operational tasks including receiving enquiries and orders from customers by email, ensuring all necessary information is collected and promptly acknowledged and that the order meets the PU offer / promise in line with compliance requirements (ITR, credit limits, etc.). Proactively provide guidance to the customer on the most appropriate ports from which to get their supplies, challenging out of offer orders e.g. late notice, building small orders etc. and generally optimising lifting’s to suit both the company and the customer. Take prompt corrective action to deal with unforeseen circumstances, e.g. change in ship’s ETA, product contamination, change in delivery transport or unavailability of product. If necessary advise customer on alternate port options and seek technical advice if appropriate before recommending alternate product.

Provide regular feedback on technical and commercial issues raised by customers to the account manager and other CS staff. Handle technical enquiries and resolve technical complaints received within competency and ensure escalation of significant problems and complaints to the Regional Technical Team where appropriate.

Record all complaints received from customers, drive investigation and keep up to date administration of lost orders /enquiries. Efficient monitoring of their Delivered Not invoiced statistics. Take responsibility for tracking IFOT (In full On Time) service performance

Own the responsibility in driving stable KPI performances (calls, cases, complaint) and proactively seeking improvement opportunities with the wider operation team.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Business, Computer / Information Technology, Engineering, or equivalent.

Minimum 3 years’ of working experience in inside sales, customer service, in a telephony environment and/or Global Shared Services environment and/or Marine & Energy business.

An excellent communicator in oral and written as well as sensitivity in cultural differences. Understanding of customers’ needs & requirements.

Ability to work in a highly dynamic and fast-moving environment

Ability to multi-tasks, evaluate impact in order to prioritize the criticality/urgency.

Experience and ability to establishing and maintaining strong relationship with stakeholders and customers.

Attributes: Leadership, Fast-learner, Positive/Energetic, Resilience, Efficient, Versatile, and Self-Reliant.

Strong in reporting and understanding of Order-to-Cash (O2C) process, experience in SAP and MS Office

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



