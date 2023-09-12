Lead Origination Analyst

Job summary

bp maintains a large North American portfolio of biogas equity production and commercial offtake and downstream arrangements and continues to expand its presence in Europe, distributing the physical biogas/biomethane and marketing the associated environmental credits. This role offers a chance to join a growing team with a mandate to expand bp’s biogas activities across North America as part of a global business. The Biogas Origination team is a market leader in the biomethane-to-transport market in North America and have been increasingly active in Europe in recent years. This is a key role reporting into the Senior Biogas Commercial Manager. Responsible for leading a team of origination analysts, supporting the delivery of biogas origination activities and performance, contributing to strategic development, ensuring deals adhere to contractual agreements and expectations, coordinating with customers and enabling business expansion. A major benefit of this role is the exciting opportunity to play a vital part in delivering bp’s low carbon targets.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Key accountabilities

Lead and continuously develop a team of North American Biogas analysts

Develop, implement and handle a comprehensive origination support model to support our North American biogas origination activity - from prospecting to post-contract customer service.

Support the Originators to create a pipeline of opportunities at different stages of development while ensuring delivery of priority deals; run and maintain forward deal pipeline in Salesforce Customer Relationships Manager (CRM).

Provide excellent support for our customers and take lead to resolve operational and administrative issues.

Perform and deliver market and customer research and insights to support delivery of the biogas strategy.

Responsible for organizing and managing events like customer meetings and conferences bringing professionalism to bp’s representation at these functions.

Help develop, monitor and support implementation of the biogas strategy, including projects.

Provide input into originated deal structures and terms to improve benefits for bp.

Provide support to the commercial teams during the Assurance & Approval process to facilitate selection of the best growth opportunities for bp.

Support originators, commercial operations and project management with the implementation of commercial opportunities into the biogas portfolio from inception through operation, guiding relevant resources throughout the process, and ensuring successful commercial delivery.

Maintain working relationships with commercial and enabler teams from across bp to ensure successful delivery of the commercial agenda and proactively manage and mitigate risks and issues.

Support functional assurance process to identify risks, risk mitigations, and support go-live activities.

Support periodic financial planning exercises (GFO, Plan, 5yr shape) and assist with cost management and clarity.

Essential Criteria

Strong communicator, able to clearly and concisely articulate complex subjects both written and verbally

Ability to influence and collaborate with wide range of customers and partners

Problem solving skills/logical thinking and decision-making abilities

Ability to work under pressure, and demonstrates quick thinking

Ability to handle multiple priorities and strict deadlines

Attention to detail

Familiar with BP Group and Trading & Shipping Policies

Ability to work with teams from multiple regions

At bp, we provide an exciting environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, continuous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.