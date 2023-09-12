Lead Origination Analyst

bp maintains a large North American portfolio of biogas equity production and commercial offtake and downstream arrangements and continues to expand its presence in Europe, distributing the physical biogas/biomethane and marketing the associated environmental credits. This role offers a chance to join a growing team with a mandate to expand bp’s biogas activities across North America as part of a global business. The Biogas Origination team is a market leader in the biomethane-to-transport market in North America and have been increasingly active in Europe in recent years. This is a key role reporting into the Senior Biogas Commercial Manager. Responsible for leading a team of origination analysts, supporting the delivery of biogas origination activities and performance, contributing to strategic development, ensuring deals adhere to contractual agreements and expectations, coordinating with customers and enabling business expansion. A major benefit of this role is the exciting opportunity to play a vital part in delivering bp’s low carbon targets.
Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.