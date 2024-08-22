Lead P&C Business Partner

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

We need an HR thought leader who can balance strategic business partnership with hands-on execution. As the Lead People & Culture (P&C) Business Partner, you'll align people strategies with organizational goals, serving as a trusted advisor on HR practices such as performance management, talent management, employee relations, reward, organizational development, workforce planning, DE&I, and employee relations. This role requires a strong leadership presence, a partnership mindset, and the ability to influence and drive change. These skills must be complimented with an attention to detail and ability to complete detail-oriented actions and audits when necessary.

The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment, is adaptable, and excels at delivering impactful talent solutions in collaboration with business leaders. You’ll support a key operational segment, including the Vice President and senior leadership team, engineering teams, and nonexempt field personnel, building strong relationships at all levels.

Reward Management: Partner with senior leadership on the annual reward cycle, ensuring alignment with organizational practices and policies in base, bonus, and long-term incentives. Use relevant data to assure reward decisions and outcomes. Monitor spot bonus utilization and trends against discretionary performance. Serve as a point of escalation for benefit concerns and work directly with group benefits to resolve issues that arise.

Workforce Planning & Org Design: Lead organizational design initiatives that align with both short- and long-term business objectives, focusing on optimizing org design, talent, cost, and succession planning. Proactively assess and address development needs, recommending and implementing integrated solutions. Continuously monitor organizational health, forecast talent requirements, and oversee headcount approvals and contract management. Partner with the Talent Acquisition team on recruitment strategies and the Talent and Learning team to develop and implement programs that support developing leadership and technical capabilities in line with business goals.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I): Integrate DE&I initiatives into people practices promoting a culture of equity, inclusion, and belonging. Support and advance DE&I ambitions and keep them at the forefront of organizational priorities.

Employee Relations & Compliance: Serve as the primary contact for employee relations issues, working with employees and leaders to resolve concerns. Foster a positive work environment, ensure alignment with company values and ethical standards. Guide leaders on disciplinary actions and employee exit communications and processes. Support case management and leave benefit administration. Partner closely with legal, policy, and ethics & compliance teams to navigate complex issues, support investigations, and ensure compliance to relevant regulations and policies.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Leverage data to evaluate organizational health, inform strategic decisions, and enhance people processes to support business outcomes and strategic direction.

Key Accountabilities:

Business Partnership: Collaborate with business clients to offer consultative support throughout the organizational lifecycle. Address complex HR issues and implement comprehensive, scalable people programs in partnership with the People & Culture team, covering areas such as reward, talent, development, performance, organizational design, workforce planning, and talent acquisition. Be a thought leader with the business and support leadership at all levels of the organization.

Leadership Support & Coaching: Serve as a trusted advisor to leadership, leveraging a strong business and operational acumen to understand and address business needs. Partner with leaders to build high performing leadership teams and provide coaching to enhance leadership effectiveness. Engage in leadership forums to diagnose and resolve talent and organizational challenges.

Performance Management: Guide employees and leaders through the performance management cycle, implementing best practices for goal setting, continuous feedback, and both mid-year and year-end reviews. Ensure effective execution of performance management processes, collaborate with leaders on performance calibration, and develop performance improvement plans and disciplinary actions to boost individual and team performance.

Talent Management: Partner with senior leadership on succession planning, talent identification, and individual development plans. Focus on engaging, retaining, and developing top talent to meet current and future organizational goals. Monitor engagement and adoption of development practices and review engagement activity and outcomes with leadership.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in Human Resources, Business, or a related field, Master’s degree preferred

SPHR or SHRM-SCP preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

A minimum of 10 years of HR experience with 5 or more years of HR Business Partnering experience preferred in a high speed organization.

Proven track record maintaining technical rigor in key HR disciplines including reward, performance management, talent management, compliance, employment law, case management, and organizational design.

Experience support executives, engineering teams, and nonexempt populations.

Demonstrated success in providing HR support in the US onshore oil and gas environment preferred.

Experience with Microsoft suite of applications (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel) as well as HR-related systems. Intermediate experience with Excel and PowerPoint required. Experience with PowerBI preferred.

Strong attention to detail with the ability to see the big picture and execute on the details (operationalize strategy).

Desirable criteria:

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Safety-first mindset

Innovative

Motivated

Performance-Driven

Accountable, with ownership for activities and results

Collaborative with strong communication skills

Trustworthy and sensitive to confidential matters

Curious, eager to learn, and committed to personal and team growth.

Business-focused, self-directed, and adept at driving change in fast-paced environments.

Highly organized with strong analytical skills with a solid understanding of business financials.

Experienced in building productive relationships across all levels, balancing company and employee needs with good judgment.

Effective communicator, comfortable with constructive feedback, and confident in resolving sensitive issues.

Skilled in project and change management, thriving in dynamic environments, and using HR metrics for informed decision-making.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $120,000 - $180,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Coaching, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Employee and labour relations, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Influencing, Job Design, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Long Term Planning, Managing change, Managing workforce concerns {+ 11 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

