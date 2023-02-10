Job summary

The Lead PMO is accountable for ensuring effective, relevant engagement and strong partnership, across multiple leadership levels, within GBS Digital Solutions & Transformation and various internal and external stakeholders to support the delivery of a wide range of business activities to help shape the strategic direction and implementation of plans, driving performance and advancing the agenda, providing business oversight and operational assurance, and ensuring that standards, policies and procedures are fit for purpose and working effectively.

• Support the engagement instances with planning, story board building and content to ensure that the transformational goals are met, in line with the strategic vision for DS&T.

• Coordinate team activities, including Leadership engagements and meetings – assign ownership, track actions and ensure completion of all actions in time and with right quality output

• Support the build and maintenance of functional vision, strategies, roadmaps & yearly plans

• Work closely with communications team to oversee the team’s internal and external communication requirements

• Support control agenda and provide assurance of compliance, by ensuring timely and accurate delivery of all internal process and compliance requirements, as well as all statutory submissions and provide inputs to Due Diligence Process

• Establish & performing continuous monitoring of process performance and drive consistent improvement of Key Performance Indicators across the DS&T functions and deliverables.

• Creating MI, performance packs, input stories etc. for various leadership and review forums like Operational Performance Reviews

• Plan for and manage all regular engagements with technology, stakeholders, GBS and non-GBS functions

• Track, own and action remediation plan for internal audit findings and other control and compliance related actions

• Establish strong relationship with all stakeholders to ensure smooth navigation and closure of key actions and delivery of outcomes

• Obtain a good understanding of the nature of the business supported and the economic environment to execute activities effectively

• Provide inputs and drive continuous improvement projects and contribute to efficiency targets

• Provides strategic leadership and disciplined execution of the strategic and tactical agendas, setting clear objectives and action plans, and develops and review management information to drive delivery of priorities and advise on appropriate interventions if required

• Coordinate the annual, periodic and one-off planning processes to develop performance plans, priorities and budgets and associated tracking against plan targets, and manages key projects/ work streams in line with business requirements

• Liaises with the Functions to ensure that standards, policies and procedures are working effectively within GBS DS&T

• Drives the development of strong relationships with key internal stakeholders, collaborates to share best practice and align processes and approaches across GBS.



Education and Experience



 Bachelor’s degree in business or relevant field

 Minimum of 10 + years of experience in business management or equivalent areas high on engagement



Required Criteria

• Proven track record of People Management in a virtual or matrixed environment

• Proven track record of engagement and coordination at senior levels

• Proven track record in controls, compliance & risk management in a multi-national environment

• Mastery on essential MS tools – PowerPoint, Word, Excel, SharePoint etc.

• Absolute fluency in business English



Preferred Criteria



• Experience of GBS/shared service/BPO type organization

• Knowledge of BP policies and procedures

• Experience of organization change management

• Experience of working in a matrixed organization

