Lead Pipeline Integrity Engineer

The bpx Midstream Lead Integrity Engineer will serve as the program lead for bpx Midstream’s Facility and Pipeline integrity program in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins. The Lead Integrity Engineer will be responsible for further developing and executing a data-driven integrity program across all bpx oil/gas/water gathering and transmission pipelines, central processing facilities and water disposal plants. The Lead Integrity Engineer develops, maintains, and executes the integrity management plan and strategies across both pipelines and facilities. The Lead Integrity Engineer monitors asset performance and measures the effectiveness of the strategies through KPI development and continually improves to ensure safe and reliable operation. The Lead Integrity Engineer will serve as the SME (subject matter expert) providing technical support for integrity related issues inside the plants and across the gathering pipelines. The Lead Integrity Engineer will serve as an integrated member of the bpx Midstream Integrity and Quality team. This individual must proactively interact with other disciplines, such as operations, maintenance, construction, facility engineering, and project development. Core competencies of this role include applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management and reduction, operating reliability and availability, emissions improvement, and defect elimination.

The Lead Integrity Engineer conducts integrity activities such as class location studies, HCA analysis, risk assessments, assessment planning and execution (i.e. ILI, hydrotests), ILI data analysis, anomaly dig selection and repair recommendations.

Maintain DOT integrity management and O&M manuals, staying abreast with the latest regulations and ensuring compliance.

Identify emerging integrity risks within the facilities and develop fit for purpose integrity solutions to prevent LOPCs.

Lead and/or support RCFA to continuously improve pipeline and facility reliability and integrity management.

Lead and cultivate the relationship with field operations and maintenance to identify systematic improvements and eliminate repeat failures.

Provide integrity engineering input to the design of new projects and pipelines.

Participate in risk assessments inclusive of HAZOP / LOPA to eliminate personal and process safety risks through effective implementation of the hierarchy of controls.

Provide input and advice for facility and pipeline Management of Change (MOC).

Develop and maintain Engineering Standards for the facility and pipeline integrity program. Assess and improve current Engineering Standards throughout the company and asset.

Advise on annual budgets and monthly forecasts with Operations and Engineering input.

Provide leadership, training, and mentoring to less experienced engineers and team members.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with specialists and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

Bachelor of Science in Engineering required

Bachelor of Science in Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum Engineering preferred

At least 10 years of experience serving in a technical role for the oil and gas industry.

Preferred experience with midstream gathering pipelines and central processing facilities and water disposals plants.

Excellent knowledge of applicable engineering and industry standards (ASME B31.3, B31.4, B31.8, B31.8S and API 1188, 510, 570, 653, etc.).

Excellent knowledge of industry regulations (CFR 192 and 195).

Strong understanding of pipeline assessment techniques and applicability (i.e. ILI, hydrotest, GWUT, etc.)

Knowledge in root cause analysis, cause and effect diagrams and damage mechanisms.

Familiarity with geographic information systems (GIS) and how it applies to integrity work.

Proficient computer skills (Microsoft Office, SAP)

Strong written and verbal communications skills

Strong analytical and technical skills with attention to detail and process improvements

Ability to work effectively with minimum supervision in a diverse, multidiscipline team environment

Ability to manage activities for multiple projects in parallel while effectively managing time and resources required

Ability to spend time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $173,000 - $248,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



