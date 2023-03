Job summary

To support bp’s ambition, and to meet its published net zero targets, significant investment in sources of renewable energy is required over the short-term horizon. One of the main pillars underpinning these targets is the production of Bioenergy, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).



bp’s goal is to capture 20% of the market by 2030, producing 100kbd of bioenergy. SAF production is a crucial element to achieving these two aims and will ultimately reduce the carbon intensity of the products we produce. The Daedalus Programme is being developed to support delivery of the SAF production ambition.



The Daedalus Programme will be delivered through an Integrated Project Management Team (IPMT) model comprising a centralised project management hub and site deployed delivery units. The IPMT model will be designed to deliver a base case of the first SAF projects but with a potential to accommodate other new energy programmes based on the timing and synergy value.



The Daedalus Programme comprises five projects based at existing bp refinery sites:

Kwinana refinery, Western Australia

Rotterdam refinery, The Netherlands

Castellon refinery, Spain

Cherry Point refinery, USA

Lingen refinery, Germany



The Lead Planning Engineer will provide Programme leadership with forward-looking information identifying expected Programme planning performance and comparisons against Programme plans. This presents an early recognition of potential issues and provides Programme leadership with information to pro-actively influence outcomes.



The Lead Planning Engineer will be part of the IPMT and the successful candidate will be expected to be able to operate within this model. They will build and manage/coach a team of both, bp and non-bp staff, to deliver all planning related activity across the Daedalus Programme.



Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours are key requirements for the role.



The role will likely be based in the UK with potential travel to numerous sites including Europe, USA and Australia.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Build and manage the planning team across the Daedalus Programme ensuring planning capability is onboard at the right time/place.

Direct, coach and mentor the Daedalus planning team.

Act as the main point of contact for all planning related activity across the series of projects within the overall Programme.

Responsible for the development of a robust planning management system for the Programme ensuring that Project schedules are produced, reviewed and published in a timely manner.

Support and manage the input/output to the Cost and Schedule Risk Analysis and master control estimates (MCE) reviews.

Accountable for ensuring that robust Planning Tools are in place and fit-for-purpose.

Accountable for ensuring that robust Planning Tools are in place and fit-for-purpose. Development of the interface with Work Streams to review and challenge schedules and encourage simplification and efficient working.

Responsible for providing regular schedule updates, recognising and incorporating the impact of trends, MoC, risks and opportunities.

Assist in the review of ITT and bids.

Establish and maintain the Programme reporting calendar. Co-ordinate with Project Leads to have Monthly Performance Reviews and Quarterly Performance Reviews.

Support planning standardization and digital initiatives.

Ensure personal and team compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and models bp's Values & Behaviours.





Essential Education:



Degree in Engineering, Technical Discipline or Project Management



Essential experience and job requirements:



Strong experience in the planning engineer role.

Managing Planning on multi-disciplinary large-scale projects.

Solid, broad-based project experience in the concept development, selection, design and/or construction phases of projects with an excellent track record of delivery.

Excellent communication skills - ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Excellent working relationships and management of key senior stakeholders.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of the Leadership Team.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build teams, partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviours.

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality planning management reporting information.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Project Management Professional / Association of Project Management (APM) accredited

Good understanding of different methods of project / government financing / funding and legislation / policy