Job Summary:

This role is within the Strategic Corporates & Partnership (SCP) team, which sits within Regions, Corporates and Solutions (RC&S). RC&S exists to identify and deliver new integrated energy solutions to help decarbonize countries, cities, and corporations by bringing together bp’s capabilities, products and services, and with our strategic partners, bringing value greater than the sum of its parts.



Job Description:

As Lead Portfolio Analyst, you will join the Insights & Portfolio team but will get a broad exposure across SCP’s various teams, customers partners, and internal collaborators.

Key Accountabilities:

Gathering and collating customer information in support of making portfolio choices

Perform market and customer assessments to support assessment of new companies and sectors entering the SCP portfolio.

Understand current and potential bp value of accounts through working with account managers across other bp entities (interface skill) creating materials for initial customer engagements with bp

Analysing performance of bp Group Accounts to agreed Portfolio objectives and key results (OKRs) (with finance) and support the Portfolio Manager in making recommendations to improve performance of the Portfolio.

Leading business development hopper submissions including bp board requests

Analysing and collating bp’s progress towards its Group clean cities and corporates claim and supporting associated reporting (including sustainability report)

Support the I&P and RC&S teams through:

Contribute to special projects, including development of bp country strategies

Support development of other Analysts in the team (including graduates).

Working with the capability manager to develop training frameworks and induction materials

Support partnership leads and group account managers through:

Project Management: managing and prioritising workstreams to ensure effectively delivery. Tracking activity progress and highlighting areas needing intervention with Senior Managers in the bp businesses.

Organisation of and preparation of materials for partnership workshops

Preparation of materials for governance boards and senior meetings

Essential Experience:

Demonstrable experience in working with new, evolving subject matters and the ability to bring structure that enables informed decision making

Proficiency in MS office e.g. Excel, PowerPoint

Fluent (both written and verbal) in English

Experience working in a high paced environment.

Understanding of the energy transition

Ability and courage to identify and test new sources of value

Experience of preparing materials for senior stakeholders



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



