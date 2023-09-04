This role is within the Strategic Corporates & Partnership (SCP) team, which sits within Regions, Corporates and Solutions (RC&S). RC&S exists to identify and deliver new integrated energy solutions to help decarbonize countries, cities, and corporations by bringing together bp’s capabilities, products and services, and with our strategic partners, bringing value greater than the sum of its parts.
Job Family Group:Marketing Group
This role is within the Strategic Corporates & Partnership (SCP) team, which sits within Regions, Corporates and Solutions (RC&S). RC&S exists to identify and deliver new integrated energy solutions to help decarbonize countries, cities, and corporations by bringing together bp’s capabilities, products and services, and with our strategic partners, bringing value greater than the sum of its parts.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As Lead Portfolio Analyst, you will join the Insights & Portfolio team but will get a broad exposure across SCP’s various teams, customers partners, and internal collaborators.
Key Accountabilities:
Support the I&P and RC&S teams through:
Support partnership leads and group account managers through:
Essential Experience:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.