Lead Portfolio Risk

Job summary

Grade GResponsible for delivering advanced analysis, research and reporting to provide deep business understanding and control, strategically utilizing networks, mitigating high-impact trading risks and driving regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.

Location: London Canary Wharf 3 days. Home working 2 days



In T&S (Trading & Shipping), our purpose is to power and navigate a constantly evolving world. We’re always seeking for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond!



Do you want to lead in a quantitative role within a Commodity Risk team!? This role sits within the Gas and Power Trading International (GPTI) Commodity Risk team and is accountable for providing deep business understanding on risk measurement and control.



Key accountabilities

Provide technical advice to Commodity Risk on the representation, valuation and risk measurement of deals involving optionality and/or illiquid assets.

Provide technical advice to the risk methodology and its implementation across T&S.

Deep understanding of different MVaR methodologies, Marginal MVaR, historical/hypothetical scenario analysis, trends risk metrics, long term risk, etc.

Deep understanding of modelling of risk, including concepts such as Exponential Weighted Moving Average volatility, Cholesky decomposition, Monte Carlo simulation, Geometric Brownian Motion, etc.

An understanding of the impact on these assumptions to the way risk is expressed and its link to actual portfolios/markets.

Providing guidance on functional assurance process through which new activities and projects considered by the Front Office are being evaluated and approved

Implementing and delivering the projects affecting the overall GPTI control framework and ensuring compliance with the overall T&S control framework

Essential education

A University degree in a quantitative subject area is a requirement.

Advanced degree mathematics, science, engineering, etc. is highly desirable.

Essential experience and job requirements

Strong analytical skills including the ability to understand and communicate sophisticated transactions with embedded optionality as well as the ability to assess the market risk impact of those transactions on an existing portfolio

Strong numeracy and practical experience on Python or other coding languages.

Familiarity with the basic principles of market risk measurement and control. Understanding the alternative methods available to calculate value-at-risk, define appropriate risk factors, account for non-linear instruments, etc

Familiarity with the practical difficulties/limitations of MVaR and other risk measures (volumetric limits, Greeks, etc) either through working in the middle office or a front office role

Sound understanding of the need for a robust risk management framework in a trading environment. You will know how risk limits should be set and controlled in order to ensure that the organization only takes the risks it is comfortable with

Good understanding of the fundamentals of energy trading, including extensive familiarity with derivatives and other trading instruments

Wide knowledge and good understanding of energy trading markets (European gas, power and LNG) and various instruments

Ability to lead initiatives, influence and participate in decisions and collaborate effectively with commercial and functional partners.

Desirable criteria

Proven understanding of global gas and power market drivers, physical assets, and fundamentals

Proven experience preferably in LNG or Gas/Power Europe Market Risk or Trading roles

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.#LI-MM1