We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Business Support Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Lead Pricing Analyst

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Supervise and lead the handles of all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution.

Manage activity escalations that are not actioned by assignees.

Drive contributions to achieve individual, team and organisational targets.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external stakeholders

Manage the monitoring and validation of pricing master data requests.

Compliance with Company Customer Policies

Coordinate and manage complex price/invoice related queries, complaints or escalations.

Support the monitoring of pricing DoAs across all channels to ensure compliance to the customer policy.

Coordinate the daily workload allocation within the SPA team, when it is needed.

Analyse the historical data of the price increases and other price change projects. Build, drive and coordinate preventive actions based on them in order to increase the customer satisfaction.

Responsible for running and analysing reports such as quarterly full extracts, SPOC and COT updates to decrease the price related discrepancies.

Ensuring the implementation of the customer policy (pricing) in a disciplined and structured approach within the country / channel / cluster / region and monitoring of pricing interventions whether derived in cluster or region with net $ and customer impact summaries.

Ability to reliably work with our MI systems and complex excel workbooks, sometimes with incomplete data, fuzzy logic or assumptions to provide the information needed for decision packs.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in customer service/order management/other logistics area; minimum 3 years relevant experience preferably in Finance or Commercial area

Strong time management and organisation skills

Able to meet tight deadlines.

Able to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet ever changing requirements.

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met.

Must demonstrate high reasonable level of proficiency in Excel.

Show an intermediate level aptitude for systems applications (SAP and Siebel/WDE)

Strong stakeholder management skills

Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included customer specific requirements.

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive mindset

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.