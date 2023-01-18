Lead Process Engineer

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.
A key UK project to supporting this goal is the UK based H2 Teesside project which develops a large scale blue hydrogen plant including carbon capture and hydrogen storage and distribution.
In this role you will support our H2 Teesside engineering team as part of the engineering H2 operating base leading the process design of the H2 Teesside Blue Hydrogen project. This will involve process design of license technologies and guiding contractors to the optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable process solution.
This project will move through the optimize and into define stage through 2023 in support of BP’s commitment to deliver H2 in the Teesside region by 2027