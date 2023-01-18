Site traffic information and cookies

Lead Process Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144585BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050.
A key UK project to supporting this goal is the UK based H2 Teesside project which develops a large scale blue hydrogen plant including carbon capture and hydrogen storage and distribution.

In this role you will support our H2 Teesside engineering team as part of the engineering H2 operating base leading the process design of the H2 Teesside Blue Hydrogen project. This will involve process design of license technologies and guiding contractors to the optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable process solution.

This project will move through the optimize and into define stage through 2023 in support of BP’s commitment to deliver H2 in the Teesside region by 2027

What you will deliver

  • Support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.
  • Senior role in leading technical and engineering scope development during front project stages
  • Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers
  • Lead completion of a preliminary FEED package, and owning the technical inputs to key project deliverables such as schedules, cost, project economics and HSSE studies
  • Provide technical engineering support and oversight during the detailed and execute project stages
  • Develop process philosophies and deliver process system design across the entire facilities.
  • Support the appointed engineering contractors in delivery of their scope ensuring that process aspects meet BP requirements.
  • Own process licensor relationship and process design package
  • Interface with and support environmental and social requirements with HSSE team.
  • Support process design engineering capability and competence through the active mentoring, coaching and training of other process design engineer

What you will need to be successful

Essential Education:
  • Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent
Essential Experience:
  • Extensive experience of overseeing process engineering work in a Contractor’s Design Office
  • Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and good knowledge of project processes
  • Experience in licensors and engaging with 3rd party technology suppliers
  • Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills
  • Must have good understanding of business drivers and the ability to align design philosophies
  • General exposure to bp engineering technical practices (internal candidates, desirable for external candidates) and industry codes and standards
  • Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations
Desirable Experience / Skills:
  • Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer
  • Experience as a lead process design engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all disciplines and manage contractors
  • General knowledge of downstream processes and typical flow schemes
  • Working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications
  • Experience working on projects across all project stages as a process engineer

