Lead Process Engineer

JOB SUMMARY At bp we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonization and getting to net zero by 2050 and has a series of projects opportunities that are being evaluated. A key UK project to supporting this goal is the UK based H2 Teesside project which develops a large scale blue hydrogen plant including carbon capture and hydrogen storage and distribution. The project has recently passed a major milestone as it has been shortlisted by the Department for Energy & Net Zero’s (DESNZ). In this role you will support our H2 Teesside engineering team as part of the engineering H2 operating base leading the process design of the H2 Teesside Blue Hydrogen project. This will involve process design of license technologies and guiding contractors to the optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable process solution. This project will move through the optimize and into define stage through 2023 in support of BP’s commitment to deliver H2 in the Teesside region by 2027.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



What you will deliver

Support the development of the technical scope of project options to ensure selection and progression of safe, competitive and robust projects.

Senior role in leading technical and engineering scope development during front project stages

Lead preparation of core project deliverables, including scopes of work, terms of reference, technical notes and decision papers

Lead completion of a preliminary FEED package, and owning the technical inputs to key project deliverables such as schedules, cost, project economics and HSSE studies

Provide technical engineering support and oversight during the detailed and execute project stages

Develop process philosophies and deliver process system design across the entire facilities.

Support the appointed engineering contractors in delivery of their scope ensuring that process aspects meet BP requirements.

Own process licensor relationship and process design package

Interface with and support environmental and social requirements with HSSE team.

Support process design engineering capability and competence through the active mentoring, coaching and training of other process design engineer

What you will need to be successful.

Essential Experience:

Bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering or equivalent

Extensive experience of overseeing process engineering work in a Contractor’s Design Office

Experience of major project with strong design engineering background and good knowledge of project processes

Experience in licensors and engaging with 3rd party technology suppliers

Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills

Must have good understanding of business drivers and the ability to align design philosophies

General exposure to bp engineering technical practices (internal candidates, desirable for external candidates) and industry codes and standards

Demonstrated ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple locations

Desirable Experience / Skills:

Qualified as a chartered, registered or professional engineer

Experience as a lead process design engineer on a large or complex project including a demonstrated ability to integrate engineering across all disciplines and manage contractors

General knowledge of downstream processes and typical flow schemes

Working knowledge of process simulation and other engineering software applications

Experience working on projects across all project stages as a process engineer

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

