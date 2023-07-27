P&O projects delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of the three bp focus areas. In Offshore East, we support projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Mauritania, Senegal and the North Sea. Projects in these regions are primarily focused on Resilient Hydrocarbons. Project in Offshore East can be greenfield or brownfield and are typically related to oil, gas and carbon reduction (e.g. electrification). The Offshore East Engineering Team, led by the Discipline Manager, comprise over 100 engineers from across all disciplines who support the above program of projects. Offshore East are seeking to recruit a Lead Process Engineer to support their growing portfolio of projects. As Lead Process Engineer, you would be expected to support the delivery of major projects via a contractor during FEED and Detailed Design and provide assistance to Operations, Commissioning and Start-up during detailed design close-out and follow-on stages. Initial deployment is likely to be on a significant Cat A project at the pre-FEED stage in southeast UK which encompasses of a large scope including greenfield facilities, brownfield tie-in to an existing facility and subsea infrastructure. The position will lead technical integrated decisions that add project value or reduce risk, provide technical guidance and assurance to ensure safe, consistent and cost-effective application of Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice and performance management of the engineering contractor.
The bp engineering team typically co-locate themselves with the engineering contractor, and it is likely this will be southeast UK. bp offers a hybrid office/home working model. The hiring manager works flexibly and is open to a discussion about flexible working arrangements for the suitable candidate.
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}
