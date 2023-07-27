Job summary

P&O projects delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of the three bp focus areas. In Offshore East, we support projects in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Mauritania, Senegal and the North Sea. Projects in these regions are primarily focused on Resilient Hydrocarbons. Project in Offshore East can be greenfield or brownfield and are typically related to oil, gas and carbon reduction (e.g. electrification). The Offshore East Engineering Team, led by the Discipline Manager, comprise over 100 engineers from across all disciplines who support the above program of projects. Offshore East are seeking to recruit a Lead Process Engineer to support their growing portfolio of projects. As Lead Process Engineer, you would be expected to support the delivery of major projects via a contractor during FEED and Detailed Design and provide assistance to Operations, Commissioning and Start-up during detailed design close-out and follow-on stages. Initial deployment is likely to be on a significant Cat A project at the pre-FEED stage in southeast UK which encompasses of a large scope including greenfield facilities, brownfield tie-in to an existing facility and subsea infrastructure. The position will lead technical integrated decisions that add project value or reduce risk, provide technical guidance and assurance to ensure safe, consistent and cost-effective application of Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice and performance management of the engineering contractor.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Manage the delivery of Process Deliverables for the project and single point of contact for Process discipline on the project.

Set technical direction and provide process design oversight and guidance to bp and contractor engineers.

Consult with project team, Technical Authorities and functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, engineering integrity, project specifications and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-compliance.

Engage and manage bp technical support and third-party consultants as necessary to support integrity assurance and design.

Define bp codes, standards, and regulations relevant to discipline and ensure implementation on the project.

Support and facilitate the effective delivery of the various assurance reviews required – safeguarding reviews, HAZID, flare reviews and bp internal verification processes.

Work with the other delivery areas including Subsea, Operations and Project Management teams to ensure an integrated design.

Oversight of Contractor performance for discipline scope.

Support the delivery of the Process self-verification plan.

Develop capability of bp process engineers.

Essential Education:

Chemical engineering degree or similar related field.

Chartered or Professional Engineer.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Very strong' experience as a Process Engineer.

Major Project experience as a Lead Process Engineer working in FEED, Detailed Design and Follow-on stages of a Project.

Deep discipline expertise with good track record of multi-discipline engagement and integration.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Able to develop and communicate balanced decisions - accounting for the technical integrity, cost and schedule.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

Experience managing third party design contractors.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience managing teams, developing capability and deploying people.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).

Ability to work across multiple projects.

Strong experience in design, selection, and application of oil/gas/water separation, compression, water treatment and flare and relief system design.

Working knowledge of HYSYS Version 11 steady state simulation.

Experience working in a regulatory environment e.g. North Sea.

Some experience with LNG plants (design and/or operations).

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Additional information:

The bp engineering team typically co-locate themselves with the engineering contractor, and it is likely this will be southeast UK. bp offers a hybrid office/home working model. The hiring manager works flexibly and is open to a discussion about flexible working arrangements for the suitable candidate.



Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.