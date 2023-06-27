Lead Process Safety Advisor - Pipelines

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The Lead Process Safety Advisor will provide guidance to the business in the areas of pipeline process / technical safety. The ideal candidate will demonstrate proven success in a dynamic, fast-paced environment and show critical thinking, innovation, and agility in executing on multiple, complex initiatives. This role will work under the direction of the Process Safety Engineering Manager. BPX Energy is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the United States. With a huge resource base and a deep expertise in unconventional gas, including shale, the business delivers hydrocarbon production as well as technical knowledge in unconventional gas to BP operations worldwide. BPX Energy is working continuously on becoming the premier US onshore E&P operator, building a high-energy, high-intensity environment based on accountability, collegiality, and empowerment. Every employee is counted on to add value safely.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Provides assurance for bpx process safety with emphasis on process safety event (PSE) reduction through pipeline process safety design and installation.

Works with Ops and Dev engineers and Operations staff to provide assurance for application of Pipeline Integrity Management System (PIMS) and MOC policies.

Provides pipeline technical assistance to Archaea Energy engineering and operations teams including DOT jurisdictional determinations, PHMSA system development, pipeline consequence assessments, pipeline routing and permitting.

Works with bpx Engineering Authority as pipeline design and operation technical advisor.

Participates in Process Hazard Analysis (PHA).

Monitors leading and lagging process safety key performance indicators.

Bachelor’s degree in mechanical, chemical, civil or petroleum engineering

Relevant industry engineering and operations experience (10+ yrs. experience)

Proficiency in computer skills including MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint & Power BI).

Good verbal and written communication skills which include the ability to speak, write and listen in a manner that clarifies issues, promotes closure and delivers information in a clear and concise manner and facilitates good decision-making.

Travel required - up to 25% (bpx and Archaea facility sites)



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



