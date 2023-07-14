Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Responsible for providing specialist Process Safety engineering expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying advanced engineering judgement to assist in setting and implementing engineering technical practices, and drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

The UCC project mission is to deliver an integrated project for the next phase of Tangguh that keeps the 3 trains full, significantly reduces the CO2 footprint and delivers value to BP, the government and stakeholders, to 2035 and beyond. The project has a portfolio of offshore and onshore projects including:

• Offshore: 3 x NUIs with 8 wells and associated pipelines

• Onshore: Enhanced Gas Recovery (EGR) onshore CCUS facility and hydrocarbon compression trains

• Brownfield tie-ins to existing facilities

The Lead Process Safety Engineer role covers the full project scope and delivers the process safety engineering activities during Define and Execute. The role involves performance management of the Engineering Contractor’s delivery, working collaboratively with the other bp discipline engineers and delivery of studies via the central I&E team.

REQUIRED EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

Track record of delivery of process safety engineering in major projects, preferably from the FEED phase onwards.

Delivery of complex engineering scopes and resolution of multidiscipline engineering issues.

Experience of providing oversight of third-party engineering contractors.

Ability to engage and work with projects personnel, internal and external stakeholders, contractors, and suppliers.

Experience of delivering engineering in an agile structure Awareness and application of Major Projects Common Process (MPCP).

Degree in relevant Engineering discipline



Travel Requirement

This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



