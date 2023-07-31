Lead Process Safety Engineer

Job summary

The New Energy organization in P&O Projects is accountable for the delivery of the front-end portfolio of Hydrogen Projects. The Projects organization are sourcing a Process Safety Lead engineer to support project establishment and delivery. You will be responsible for Process Safety engineering activity on the Project in support of an Inherently Safe Design (ISD) which aligned with BP standards. The position will provide technical guidance and assurance to the Project team and Engineering Manager, ensuring safe, consistent and cost effective application of Project, BP and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice. Working with Contractors during design phases of the Project, providing BP technical integrity assurance in the scope of work, as well as guidance to the overall project and engineering decisions. The incumbent will be responsible for the planning of any future stages of the work for the Process Safety discipline, ensuring compliance with relevant ETPs and Common Process.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Duties:

Maintains a working knowledge of all relevant codes, standards, and regulations that pertain to the design of the facility.

The position will be key in ensuring the development of project standards and requirements to underpin delivery of future hydrogen projects.

Manage the delivery of Process Safety Deliverables for the Project.

Provide guidance to project Teams on the application of Inherently Safer Design and specific safety features developed during the project phases.

Consult with Project team, Technical Authorities & Functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, engineering integrity, project specifications and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-conformance.

Develop and implement the design hazard management plan.

Engage and manage I&E support and third party consultants as necessary to support integrity assurance and design.

Maintaining knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations relevant to process systems and process safety for Hydrogen. Ensure deviations from the approved standards, project specifications and processes are identified, justified and deviations processed in accordance with appropriate procedures.

Prescribes appropriate BP approved design methods and procedures where necessary (e.g. Layer of Protection Analysis, dynamic simulation) and assists the Contractor in application.

Requirements:

Significant experience in relevant discipline engineering position. A high level of technical competence and comfortable playing a lead discipline role in a multi-discipline engineering team.

Experience in design safety in front end engineering design and detailed design.

Experience of EPMS environment on major Projects.

Knowledge of the requirements of bp Major Projects Common Process and other project processes as relevant to the discipline.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Major Accident Hazard analysis and assessment experience, including the interpretation of results for use by design teams

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and bp P&O leadership.

Desired Skills/Experience:

Experience with Hydrogen or Ammonia projects.

Experience with Carbon Capture, Transport, and Storage Projects.

Experience in working in concept selection/FEED stages of a Project (FEL1 and FEL2).

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.)

Experience in technical support of construction and commissioning for a major project.

Actively engages and respects contributions of others.

Willingly takes the lead when challenges occur.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Anticipates future situations and plans ahead to meet them.

Site construction & commissioning experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.