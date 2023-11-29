Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

As a Lead Process Safety Engineer, you would be expected to support the delivery of major projects via a contractor during FEED and detailed Design, and provide assistance to Operations, Commissioning and Start-up during detailed design close-out, as well as follow-on stages.Initial deployment is likely to be on a project either at the pre-FEED or FEED stage, based in Baku. The position will provide technical guidance and assurance to ensure safe, consistent and efficient application of Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards and good engineering practice.Please note that this role is open to Azerbaijani nationals only!



Manage the Process Safety Deliverables for the project and single point of contact for Process Safety on the project.

Provide guidance to project team on the application of Inherently Safer Design and specific safety features developed during the project phases.

Consult with project team, Technical Authorities and functional specialists as appropriate on key issues of risk, project specifications, engineering integrity and significant issues of potential exceptions/non-compliance.

Implement the design hazard management plan. Engage and manage bp technical support and third-party consultants as necessary to support integrity assurance and design.

Maintain knowledge of codes, standards, and regulations relevant to Process Safety for project. Ensure deviations from the approved standards, project specifications and processes are identified, justified and deviations processed in accordance with appropriate procedures.

Assurance of Engineering Contractor key Process Safety deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with Project requirements.

Prescribe appropriate bp-approved design methods and procedures and the strategy for their implementation (e.g. HAZOP, Layer of Protection Analysis) and advise the Contractor on application.

Oversee the performance of Contractor for discipline scope. Input to key decisions with Process Safety impact.

Maintain relationship with the Process Safety Technical Authority in support of project assurance processes, as well as the wider bp Process Safety community.

Develop capability of junior members of staff.



Engineering degree or similar.

Chartered or Professional Engineer.

Minimum of 10 years' experience in a similar role.

Major Project experience as a Lead Process Safety Engineer working in FEED, Detailed Design and Follow-on stages of a Project.

Deep discipline expertise with good record of multi-discipline engagement and integration.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

Good understanding of incorporating ISD principles into design.

Experience managing third party design contractors.



Experience managing teams, developing capability and deploying people.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).

Ability to work across multiple projects.

Experience in the technical safety system design such as firewater, lifesaving equipment design and selection and F&G detector layout and mapping.

Understanding of consequence modelling tools, such as PHAST and explosion modelling tools such as FLACs.

Experience in supporting/leading HAZOP and LOPA studies.

Experience in leading brainstorming sessions such as ISD workshops, HAZIDs and What-Ifs.

Some experience with LNG plants (design and/or operations).

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



