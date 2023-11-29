Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
As a Lead Process Safety Engineer, you would be expected to support the delivery of major projects via a contractor during FEED and detailed Design, and provide assistance to Operations, Commissioning and Start-up during detailed design close-out, as well as follow-on stages.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
We expect you to:
We believe the successful candidate should have:
Engineering degree or similar.
Chartered or Professional Engineer.
Minimum of 10 years' experience in a similar role.
Major Project experience as a Lead Process Safety Engineer working in FEED, Detailed Design and Follow-on stages of a Project.
Deep discipline expertise with good record of multi-discipline engagement and integration.
Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered.
Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.
Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.
Good understanding of incorporating ISD principles into design.
Experience managing third party design contractors.
Desirable criteria:
Experience managing teams, developing capability and deploying people.
Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc.).
Ability to work across multiple projects.
Experience in the technical safety system design such as firewater, lifesaving equipment design and selection and F&G detector layout and mapping.
Understanding of consequence modelling tools, such as PHAST and explosion modelling tools such as FLACs.
Experience in supporting/leading HAZOP and LOPA studies.
Experience in leading brainstorming sessions such as ISD workshops, HAZIDs and What-Ifs.
Some experience with LNG plants (design and/or operations).
Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.
Why join our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Defect Elimination, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Operations and maintenance, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance, Process safety hazard identification, Process safety incident learnings {+ 1 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.