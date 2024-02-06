This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we believe that hydrogen will play a pivotal role in decarbonisation and getting to net zero by 2050. The Lead Process Safety Engineer will be part of the engineering team developing the nationally significant and pioneering 600MWth blue hydrogen production facility in Teesside, UK.The Project is currently in Optimise and scope includes:• Greenfield hydrogen production plant and infrastructure connections• Hydrogen distribution pipeline networkLead Engineer will be responsible to lead the process safety engineering oversight, assurance, and verification across the above project scope.This project will move through the optimise and into define stage through 2024 in support of BP’s commitment to deliver hydrogen in the Teesside region by 2028.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver the Design Hazard Management Plan during FEED and implement stages of the project

Inherit Safety Design (ISD) and Human Factors Champion for the Humber scope

Support the Engineering Team Leads and Engineering Manager in the delivery of and assurance of key contractor work during FEED and Implement stages of the project related to process safety, including mentorship on Engineering Technical Practices requirements.

Support and facilitate (where possible) the effective delivery of the various assurance/self-verification reviews required as per the Projects Engineering Guide, including HAZOP, LOPA, HAZID, WHAT-IF and PHSSERs.

Assist with other cross field reviews such as Functional Safety Assessments, ENVIIDs, Human Factors and Ergonomics workshops, Model Reviews when requested.

Advise the Engineering Manager, Engineering Team lead and/or Squad Leaders on key process safety risks, approve HAZOP actions and other key process safety actions and ensure the subject area scope is managed ahead of formal project evaluations.

Maintain relationship with P&O Projects Process Safety Engineering Technical Authority to support project assurance processes, as well as the wider BP process safety community (e.g. in Projects, I&E, and BP solutions)

Provide timely input on the Engineering work you're doing to support the overall project delivery schedule as requested by the Squad Leaders

Provide Support to Project Operations and Commissioning & Start-up teams in project related process safety technical queries and assist in the Risk Handover process to Operations.

Essential Education:

Qualified to degree level in Chemical Engineering or similar related field.

Chartered and member of a professional body such as the UK IChemE or equivalent.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven experience of minimum of 10 years as a Process Safety Engineer.

Major Project experience as a Lead Process Safety Engineer working in FEED, Detailed Design and Follow-on stages of a Project.

Deep subject area expertise with good track record of multi-discipline engagement and integration.

Working knowledge of industry codes and BP ETP (effluent treatment plant) requirements.

Good general knowledge of other Process Safety Engineering standards and related ETP requirements.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge and ensure engineering value is delivered

Track record of delivery and able to demonstrate effective project technical management and leadership skills.

Experience at managing change - “does it work / is it safe” philosophy.

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project team, Contractors and Projects leadership.

Good understanding of incorporating ISD (inherently safer design) principles into design

Desirable Criteria:

Experience of EPC environment on major Projects.

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

Experience in the technical safety system design such as firewater, lifesaving equipment design and selection and F&G detector layout and mapping.

Good understanding of Consequence Modelling tools such as PHAST and explosion modelling tools such as FLACs.

Extensive experience in supporting/leading HAZOP and LOPA studies.

Good Experience in leading brainstorming sessions such as ISD workshops, HAZIDs and What-Ifs.

Experience with CO2 Transportation and Storage challenges / risks (design and/or operations)

Experience with hydrogen production, storage and transportation challenges / risks (design and/or operations)

Effectively engages and respects contributions of others.

Experience in managing a small team of engineers and willing to lead when challenges occur.

Be self-motivated with a willingness to learn from others and work with minimum direction.

Flexibility to take on wider project roles as needed.

Commissioning and Start-up experience

Concept development / Optimise experience

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

