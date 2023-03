Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Lead Product Manager for onshore renewables is responsible for strategy, development, and support for new and existing products for bp's onshore wind & solar businesses. The successful candidate will work closely with the Principal Product Manager for renewable power generation, Staff Service Engineer, and Lead Product Manager for offshore wind.

Digital investment & operational spend per installed megawatt ($/MW) for the U.S.- based onshore wind business.

Activity leadership of DevOps squads.

Building the digital roadmap for onshore renewables including both the U.S. onshore wind business plus the growing potential pipeline of wind and solar assets to support bp’s green hydrogen goals.

Developing financial memorandums to gain endorsement for digital investment. This includes connecting with various business departments including engineering, operations, procurement, finance, accounting, HSSE; understanding business need and value; working with respective digital subject areas to identify potential solutions; and recommending the best path forward based on return on investment, customer experience, and lifecycle cost.

Working with Renewable Power Generation digital team to share findings and drive standardization and efficiency across bp’s renewable power generation businesses.

Relationship management with a wide range of senior business collaborators.

Key accountabilities

Own delivery & support, customer experience, and value generation of digital solutions

Deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal customers’ needs to reimagine and innovate solutions

Work with internal customers to maintain an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value

Lead the activity of the discovery and development DevOps squad to ensure everyone is engaged and operating to their maximum efficiency

Ensures DevOps teams are working efficiently, removes blockers and ensures tooling and training is available to the team

Brings together different digital teams including architecture, design, data and analytics, software engineering, digital science, change management

Lead resourcing discussions and sub-product budget forecast

Essential education:

Essential experience and job requirements:

Demonstrates experience influencing and gaining alignment across multiple subject areas.

Trained and experienced in using agile working methodologies including Scrum and Kanban.

Ability to understand business goals and align product roadmaps to business objectives.

Experience guiding and modeling product economics to determine return on investment based on implementation costs, operating costs, and overall value delivered.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with an ability to defend product decisions.

Desirable criteria

Experienced in people leadership, team leadership.

Familiar with various departments of operating business including procurement, finance, accounting, engineering, operations, and regulatory compliance.

Experienced in the areas of SCADA systems, operational telemetry, and data flows into business processes and reporting; alternatively, experience as an engineer or O&M professional turning data and insights from operational telemetry into business value.

Guides multi-discipline pods towards outcomes for customers and the business.

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs.

Demonstrated ability to define and implement agile, iterative product launches.

Ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes.

Familiarity with Design Thinking.

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics.

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design.

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies.

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience and picking the best balance between these.



Bachelor's degree in engineering, computer sciences or physical sciences field preferred or equivalent product management experience